Get Resident Evil Village free with Audeze Mobius purchase (for a limited time)

Gaming and great sound go hand-in-hand. Not only do they provide auditory cues, but they also help immerse gamers in the world they’re playing. Audeze and Capcom have teamed up to offer Resident Evil Village absolutely free when you purchase the Audeze Mobius gaming headset.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

For a limited time, each purchase of the Audeze Mobius gaming headset will receive a downloadable Steam key for Capcom’s latest entry in the Resident Evil series. Given the game genre and Audeze’s high-end audio reputation, the two should pair nicely together.

“The Resident Evil series is the gold standard of the survival-horror genre, known for its amazing visual quality, thrilling action, and immersive environments. Pairing the acclaimed spatial sound effects of Resident Evil Village with the immersive 3D audio technology from the Mobius headphone delivers a truly amazing immersive experience.” Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze

Unlike most other popular gaming headphones, the Audeze Mobius uses planar magnetic drivers for better sound quality. The immersive 3D audio technology will no doubt enhance the spatial sound effects in Resident Evil Village. The game is the 8th installment in the franchise and takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

The Resident Evil Village + Mobius Bundle is available now for the first 500 customers in North America for US$399 at audeze.com while supplies last. We can personally vouch for the headset, given it received a Top Pick of 2020 Award here at Techaeris.

Last Updated on June 15, 2021.