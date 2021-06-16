The Atari VCS home gaming entertainment system now available

After 40 years, a new Atari console — the Atari VCS — is finally available for purchase. Inspired by the iconic Atari 2600 Video Computer System, the Atari VCS is a home gaming entertainment system that is “Inspired by the past. Built for the future.”
While today’s consoles, like the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, can play games and stream media, the latest console from Atari takes things a step further. In addition to playing games, like over 100 free arcade and Atari 2600 classics, and stream media using the smartphone companion app, gamers can install Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, or even SteamOS in the optional PC mode, turning it into a fully-featured mini-PC.
Full specifications of the Atari VCS include:
|APU
|AMD Raven Ridge 2 (RG1606G)
|GPU
|AMD Ryzen
|Storage
|32GB eMMC fixed internal; internal M.2 SSD slot; unlimited external USB HD/stick; cloud (subscription required)
|RAM
|8GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable)
|Wireless connections
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 4.0
|Wired connections
|HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 4x USB 3.1
|USB 3.1 ports
|2x front, 2x rear
|External inputs
|HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Internet
|Mouse & keyboard support
|Yes, USB or Bluetooth
|4K video with HDCP 2.2
|Yes
|Internet connection required
|Yes
|Operating systems
|Atari Custom Linux OS (Debian based)
|Compatible systems
|Linux, Windows, SteamOS, Chrome OS
|Materials
|Plastic, metal, wood
|Dimensions
|11.6″ x 5.9″ x 1.9″ (approx)
|Weight
|3 lbs (approx)
Online ordering is now open for the all-new Atari VCS PC/console hybrid gaming system and its accessories at Best Buy, GameStop, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS website in the United States. The base system retails for US$299 while a bundle with a modern controller and classic joystick is available for $399. The controller and joystick can also be purchased separately for $59.99 each.
