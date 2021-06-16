This hot new tech is helping to beat the heat

It can be challenging to find ways to beat the heat, especially at the start of summer. It’s also important to consider the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, as too much exposure can lead to health issues down the line.

Unfortunately, installing a central air system or using window air-conditioning units proves to be too expensive for some households. In addition, there’s limited access to this type of technology in some parts of the world, so it’s often necessary to find alternatives.

Basic fans and cooling towels offer some relief from extreme temperatures. Still, they can’t serve as long-term solutions to excessive heat. With that in mind, let’s explore some of the common ways you can stay cool and beat the heat this summer, as well as dive into some new technologies in development that could be used to cool us down in the near future.

Basic Tips for Cooling Off

To enjoy your summer activities, staying cool is critical. Here are some tricks you can use to keep cool at home or away on vacation and beat the heat:

Spend time in an air-conditioned house or building.

Wear loose, lightweight clothing.

Hydrate frequently, and drink enough water before you get thirsty.

Limit outdoor activities.

Pace yourself when exercising outside.

Take cool showers or baths.

If you enjoy taking a dip into your pool to cool off, there are some nifty pool accessories that you can use, too. Keep your drink cold with reusable frozen koozies that float in water. You can hydrate and swim simultaneously.

Having some type of protection from the sun will prevent the harmful effects of overexposure. Too much time spent in the sun can cause your skin to age, but with products like shade-sails, you’re able to stop UV ray penetration.

Current Cooling Issues

AC equipment accounts for 12% of the energy use in American homes. These units use fluorocarbon refrigerants, which contribute to the harmful deterioration of the ozone layer. As the ozone layer suffers the consequences of excessive AC usage, it makes it more challenging for the layer to protect us from intense UV rays given off by the sun. Thankfully, these refrigerants were phased out in 2020 to prevent further climate change.

Many people will turn to fans as their primary source of cooling. However, even at their highest speeds, fans can only provide so much cooling. Fans circulate air but never truly get rid of the hot air that’s in a room. Although using a fan is a sustainable option for your home, it may not help you stay cool.

Stay hydrated, however you choose to beat the heat, keeping hydrated is key.

Clean Tech Solutions

Researchers are working hard to develop new cooling technologies to offer some better alternatives to the traditional air conditioning systems we have. Let’s look at some new innovations that have the potential to cool your home without leaving a negative impact on the environment. In addition, these new innovations can help reduce your monthly energy bill. It’s a win-win!

1. Advanced Heat Exchanger

This technology makes internal improvements to the joints in your typical air conditioning unit. Minimizing the joints by 90% significantly decreases the chances of refrigerant leaks. As a result, your home stays cooler, and you can remain comfortable, even in the highest temperatures.

2. Dehumidification

A system that combines a water heater, dehumidifier, and an air cooler is in the works at the University of Florida. The combination system makes for a more efficient heat transfer. Reducing the humidity is key in keeping cool, and this technology is capable of that.

3. Rooftop Air Conditioning

A membrane-based unit placed on the roof is currently under development. Still, it could significantly increase energy efficiency and improve your cooling situation. It uses water instead of the common refrigerants in an air conditioning unit.

4. Heat Pump

For small residential and commercial buildings, removing heat trapped inside can make a world of difference during the summer. A heat pump would eliminate the need to use chemical coolants. There are fewer mechanical parts within this new heat pump, which improves overall reliability and helps you stay cool.

5. Energy Storage System

Systems that can store energy will integrate with typical HVAC cooling systems to reduce the energy requirements needed to cool a given space. As a result, HVAC performance is improved by 35% and would operate at 70% efficiency.

6. Therm-X

Solar is booming in the renewable energy market. Some of the same technology is used to upgrade current HVAC systems. Therm-X captures the free energy from the sun to support the compressor, ultimately providing more cooling in homes. A traditional HVAC system ends up using less energy, making it more efficient while still maintaining a comfortable temperature.

Aside from your standard AC unit or fan, this new tech could make your home cooler without negatively impacting the environment.

Beat The Heat This Summer

It’s no surprise that researchers are experimenting with current HVAC systems. Many people need to hire contractors to complete repairs before the real heat hits in the middle of the summer. By adopting new AC innovations, you can keep your home cooler and everyone in your home safe. Avoid overheating and heat-related illness and consider upgrading the current cooling system in your home. Beat the heat this summer!

How are you going to beat the heat?

