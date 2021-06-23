FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD debuts at inaugural Seagate Gaming event

Seagate is holding its inaugural SG21 virtual gaming event today and has just announced the FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with blazing fast read speeds. The new drive is the company’s fastest PC gaming storage.

The FireCuda 530 is up to twice as fast as PCIe Gen3 SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA SSDs. With its Seagate-validated E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND, it boasts sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s. Seagate partnered with EKWB to offer a minimalistic heatsink option to help maximize cooling.

“This is Seagate’s fastest and most powerful gaming SSD and we’re showcasing it at our first-ever virtual gaming event to put a stake in the ground. From the FireCuda 530, to our lineup of partners and guests at SG21, we’re here to take it all to the next level.” Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Seagate Technology

The drive comes with a five-year limited warranty and is rated for 1.8M MTBF and up to 5100 TBW. In other words, according to Seagate, 70% of the drive capacity can be written and deleted EVERY day for 5 years. The FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD will be available in capacities up to 4TB and includes the company’s Rescue Data Recovery Service plan, SeaTools, and DiscWizard.

The Seagate FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD.

Shipping this summer, the Seagate FireCuda 530 retails for US$139.99 (500GB), $239.99 (1TB), $489.99 (2TB), and $949.99 (4TB). The FireCuda 530 with the heatsink will retail for $159.99 (500GB), $259.99 (1TB), $539.99 (2TB), and $999.99 (4TB).

