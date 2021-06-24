Coming to Tubi July 2021: Hitman: Agent 47, Shaft, Black Mass, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the July 2021 edition for you.
Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.
Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi July 2021 edition!
Coming to Tubi July 2021
Action
- Empire State (2013)
- Freelancers (2012)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)
- Street Kings (2008)
- Déjà Vu (2006)
- Man on Fire (2004)
- Unstoppable (2010)
Black Cinema
- Shaft (1971)
- Shaft in Africa (1973)
- Shaft’s Big Score (1972)
- Where’s the Money (2017)
- Dead Presidents (1995)
- Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Comedy
- Jack and Jill (2011)
- Little Italy (2018)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) – arriving July 3rd
- Major League (1989)
- The Animal (2001)
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- The Nanny Diaries (2007)
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
Drama
- 90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)
- Black Mass (2015)
- The Fountain (2006)
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Wargames (1983)
Horror
- Slither (2006)
- The Voices (2014) – arriving 7/18
Kids & Family
- Surf’s Up (2007) – arriving July 5th
- Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016)
- Mini Munsters (1973)
Sci-Fi
- Criminal (2016)
- Gamer (2009)
- I, Robot (2004)
- Knowing (2009
- RoboCop 3 (1993)
- Timecop (1994)
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Thriller
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hannibal Rising (2007)
- Solace (2015)
- The Fugitive (1993)
- The Forgotten (2004)
- Urge (2016)
- Flightplan (2005)
TV Series
- The Bay (2019)
- Rosemary’s Baby (2014)
- Tubi en Español
Last Updated on June 24, 2021.