Coming to Tubi July 2021: Hitman: Agent 47, Shaft, Black Mass, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the July 2021 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi July 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi July 2021

Action

Empire State (2013)

Freelancers (2012)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Street Kings (2008)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Man on Fire (2004)

Unstoppable (2010)

Black Cinema

Shaft (1971)

Shaft in Africa (1973)

Shaft’s Big Score (1972)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Comedy

Jack and Jill (2011)

Little Italy (2018)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) – arriving July 3rd

Major League (1989)

The Animal (2001)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Drama

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Black Mass (2015)

The Fountain (2006)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Wargames (1983)

Horror

Slither (2006)

The Voices (2014) – arriving 7/18



Kids & Family

Surf’s Up (2007) – arriving July 5th

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016)

Mini Munsters (1973)

Sci-Fi

Criminal (2016)

Gamer (2009)

I, Robot (2004)

Knowing (2009

RoboCop 3 (1993)

Timecop (1994)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Thriller

Hannibal (2001)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Solace (2015)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Forgotten (2004)

Urge (2016)

Flightplan (2005)

TV Series

The Bay (2019)

Rosemary’s Baby (2014)

Tubi en Español

Hannibal (2001)

Just My Luck (2006)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003) – arriving 7/3

Made in America (2017)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

RoboCop 3 (1993)

