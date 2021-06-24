[MWC 2021] TCL adds two smartphones to its Alcatel 1 series

Budget and affordable smartphones have hugely improved over the past few years. While these phones still aren’t 100% comparable to flagship phones, they are better than ever. TCL just added two new variants to its affordable Alcatel 1 series of smartphones.

The new Alcatel 1L Pro and Alcatel 1 certainly look amazing and are priced at US$127 and US$71, respectively. Those are some super budget-friendly phones indeed. Available in Power Grey or Twilight Blue, the Alcatel 1L Pro ships across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa from September 2021. The Alcatel 1 ships in Europe and Latin America from August 2021, in Volcano Black or AI Aqua, starting at €59. No word yet on US availability.

Here’s what the TCL press release had to say about these new budget-friendly smartphones:

Alcatel 1L Pro

The Alcatel 1L Pro is designed to help people instantly connect and share their experiences with friends and family. A powerful, Octa-core processor is supported by 2GB of RAM, driving snappier performance that users can depend on to stream high-quality content or handle intensive tasks with ease. Android™ 11 (Go edition) lets users launch applications 20 percent faster than with the previous version, while enjoying new data-saving and privacy enhancements. Meanwhile, biometric security options, including Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock, keep the phone secure while making it easy to quickly access apps. Beautiful photography is even easier, thanks to a 13MP AI camera. This rear lens is paired with a 2MP depth lens, helping social media fans achieve a professional-looking blurred background. Meanwhile, AI Scene Detection can automatically choose one of 12 options to enhance colour and saturation for even better photos. Both front and rear cameras are HDR-enabled, for more vivid colours, sharp details and attractive pictures, and the front camera’s Face Beauty feature helps with final adjustments to your selfies. The Alcatel 1L Pro’s 32GB of internal memory can be increased by up to 128GB with a micro SD card, providing plenty of space for photos and memories. For consumers who enjoy watching videos on their devices, the Alcatel 1L Pro features an expanded 6.1-inch HD+ display. The 19.5:9 aspect ratio is ideal for watching widescreen content, while the Mini-Notch design provides an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, so users have a device that still fits comfortably in their hand. On the back of the device, an elegant, S-shaped gradient completes the device’s elegant look. TCL

Alcatel 1

The Alcatel 1 offers users all the smartphone essentials they need, in a compact, stylish design. Powered by a Quad-core chipset, the Alcatel 1 runs Android™ 11 (Go edition) for fast performance that lets users switch quickly and easily between apps. Smart Manager helps keep performance fluid, through intelligent app management, memory optimization and battery saving modes. With a 5-inch 18:9 display, the Alcatel 1 is ideal for watching videos on the move, with a curved bezel that provides a comfortable, rounded grip. Meanwhile, the finely carved texture on the back provides a non-slip, anti-fingerprint surface and a moving light effect that complements the phone’s delicate aesthetic. The Alcatel 1 was created with a smart, easy, user experience in mind. When taking a photo, face tracking helps you keep you and your friends in focus. And Eye Comfort mode reduces the amount of blue light from your screen, helping you to reduce eye strain. TCL

