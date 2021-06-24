New on Netflix June 25-July 1: Liam Neeson switches gears in The Ice Road

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between June 25-July 1st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix June 25-July 1st list which features Liam Neeson as a big-rig ice road driver in The Ice Road. NOTE: while it’s not listed for Netflix Canada, it is also showing up as an Amazon Prime title so you may be able to check it out there if you are in Canada.

June 25

The A List: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die.

A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die. The Ice Road (NETFLIX FILM) 🇺🇸 : After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

June 26

Wonder Boy (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷): French fashion designer Olivier Roustein makes a remarkable ascent to artistic director of the Balmain brand, as captured in this documentary.

June 27

The Secret Life of Pets 2 🇨🇦

June 28

Killing Them Softly 🇺🇸

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): While Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain’s soul.

June 29

Black Lightning: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦 : Wracked with guilt, Jefferson vows to leave his hero days behind. But new threats to Freeland — and metas — draw all the Pierces back into the fray.

StarBeam: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): When villains come out to play, second-grader Zoey transforms into StarBeam, a pint-sized superhero, to save the day.

June 30

America: The Motion Picture ( NETFLIX FILM): A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): This true-crime series is based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French woman found dead near her West Cork holiday home.

July 1

A.P Bio: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

Air Force One 🇺🇸

Audible (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 🇺🇸

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 🇺🇸

Beetlejuice 🇨🇦

The Best of Enemies 🇺🇸

Boogie Nights 🇺🇸

Born to Play 🇺🇸

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1 🇺🇸

Charlie’s Angels 🇺🇸

Congo 🇺🇸

The Debt 🇨🇦

Dennis the Menace 🇺🇸

Disturbia 🇨🇦

Dynasty Warriors (NETFLIX FILM 🇭🇰): Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

Five Feet Apart 🇨🇦

The Game 🇺🇸

Generation 56k (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?

I’ll See You in My Dreams 🇨🇦

The Impossible 🇨🇦

Jane Eyre 🇨🇦

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 🇨🇦

The Karate Kid 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid Part II 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid Part III 🇺🇸

Kung Fu Panda 🇺🇸

Kung Fu Panda 2 🇺🇸

Larry Crowne 🇨🇦

LEGO: CITY Adventures: Season 1 🇨🇦

Life as We Know It 🇺🇸

Love Actually 🇺🇸

Mary Magdalene 🇺🇸

Max & Ruby: Season 4 🇨🇦

Memoirs of a Geisha 🇺🇸

Midnight Run 🇺🇸

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (NETFLIX ANIME FILM 🇯🇵): After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.

Morning Glory 🇨🇦

Mortal Kombat (1995) 🇺🇸

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn: Season 2 🇨🇦

No Strings Attached 🇺🇸

Not Another Teen Movie 🇺🇸

Ophelia 🇺🇸

Outbreak 🇨🇦

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-4 🇨🇦

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League 🇺🇸

Spanglish 🇺🇸

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7 🇨🇦

Spy Kids 🇨🇦

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 🇨🇦

Spy Kids 3: Game Over 🇨🇦

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇨🇦

Star Trek 🇺🇸

The Strangers 🇺🇸

Stuart Little 🇺🇸

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 🇺🇸

Sword of Trust 🇺🇸

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 🇺🇸

Tom and Jerry: The Movie 🇨🇦

Underworld 🇺🇸

Underworld: Awakening 🇺🇸

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 🇺🇸

Up in the Air 🇨🇦

War of the Worlds 🇨🇦

What Dreams May Come 🇺🇸

Why Do Fools Fall in Love 🇺🇸

Wild Rose

Young Royals (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 25-July 1st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

June 24, 2021