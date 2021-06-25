Fender and Kyser partner on new color match capos

Most people know the name Fender, even if you’re not a musician or into musical instruments. The company has been around for a very long time. But not many people know the name Kyser unless you’re a guitar player and make use of a guitar capo.

I don’t even think it’s much of a stretch to assume that many in our target audience have a clue what a guitar capo is. In short, a capo is a device a musician uses on the neck of a stringed (typically fretted) instrument to transpose and shorten the playable length of the strings—hence raising the pitch. Check out Wikipedia for more.

I actually still have my Kyser capo that I purchased over 20-years ago. One of my all-time favorite guitar players, Phil Keaggy, demonstrates how he uses Kyser capos to achieve a certain sound in the video below. Important note, the capos Phil uses are not the new ones, the video is only a visual for those who wanted to see a capo in action.

Now, Kyser and Fender have partnered to offer guitar players color matched capos. These new capos match some of the most popular colors Fender offers in their guitar line. The colors include, Butterscotch Blonde, Daphne Blue, Olympic White, and Surf Green.

Kyser Capos in Fender colors

These inaugural Classic Colors are a nod to the legendary vintage instruments of the ‘50s and ‘60s, including some of Fender’s most revered and recognizable guitars including the Stratocaster® and Telecaster® models. Available in Surf Green, Butterscotch Blonde, Olympic White, and Daphne Blue, the capos are designed with collectors and vintage Fender enthusiasts in mind. “Fender is excited to partner with Kyser, joining two classic American brands rooted in musical traditions to help players jam and write songs with more ease,” said Richard Bussey, Vice President-Accessories, Lifestyle and Licensing. “With an all-new radius redesign specifically engineered for Fender fretboards, the Classic Color Collection represents the proud lineages and bright futures of these brands” The ColorMatch Process™ involves precisely recreating classic Pantone® colors via state-of-the-art photospectrometry, then customizing and comparing the shades against several vintage and modern-era Fender® guitars. The capos are also road-tested by Kyser’s artisan crafters and a faithful roster of global artists and techs, and the radius has been engineered against numerous fretboards from several electric guitar models to guarantee accurate tension and fit. “We felt this series would bring us back to the roots and classic colors that have been highly admired and embraced by musicians for so many years,” said Meredith Attebery, owner and president of Kyser® Musical Products. “We aim to continue to achieve Kyser quality, as well as industry collaboration and community, through this series and all of our products.” Fender and Kyser Press Release

You can find these Kyser capos on Fender’s website starting at US$29.99. Be sure to check them out.

