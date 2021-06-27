Latest Lenovo ThinkPad & ThinkVision devices boost productivity

The Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkVision lineups are synonymous with productivity in the workplace. With more people working from home, on the go, or in and out of the office, the latest devices from Lenovo aim to boost performance and productivity.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

The ThinkPad X1 is the company’s flagship laptop for business users. The new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 offers “more power, better connectivity, and rich configuration options in response to customer demand.” Configurations will include options for up to 11th Gen Intel COre i9 H-Series vPro processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR4 memory, SSD storage, and optional 5G wireless for access on the go.

While improving the performance, Lenovo has managed to keep their latest laptop pretty thin, at just 17.7mm thick, and under 4 lbs in weight. The company also engineered advanced complementary cooling systems for the NVIDIA RTX models. With the included keyboard air intake, dual bypass cooling design, and a large vapor chamber, users can push the system without having to worry about overheating.

New features of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme include:

New 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display surrounded by a four-sided narrow bezel design, encased in a 17.7mm chassis weighing 1.81kg (3.99 pounds)2.

Display options offer up to 600 nit brightness with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR for ultra-vivid image quality and feature low blue light technology. Touch, pen and factory color calibration capability are also optional.

Powering stunning visuals requires high-performance mobile graphics delivered courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, NVIDIA RTX 3060, RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs, the latter with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Communicating from anywhere has never been easier or faster with Intel Wi-Fi 6E3 and optional 5G Wireless WAN1 providing optimum connection at home, in the office or somewhere in between.

X1 Extreme Gen 4 can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 memory and two 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and a standard 90Whr (Watt-hour) battery offers up to 10.7 hours of battery life4.

The new design integrates an FHD or FHD Infrared webcam for improved video conferencing quality, and of course, includes a physical camera shutter. Entertainment and Unified Communications are further enhanced by a Dolby Atmos Speaker System which fires crystal clear sound towards the user, and far-field microphones ensure they are clearly heard.

Security and ease of use experience are not forgotten. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button for easier sign-on through Windows Hello™, a larger 115mm touchpad caters to users who prefer this control method to the legendary TrackPoint and rapid access keys allow quick answer and hang up of audio and video calls.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 starts at US$2149.00 is expected to be available August of this year.

Lenovo ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor

Lenovo ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor.

While laptops are great for productivity, they suffer from smaller screen sizes when compared to their desktop counterparts. Sure, you can hook up an external monitor at home or the office, but you can’t take it with you when on the go. The ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor is the latest portable 15.6-inch monitor to hit the market. At 1.9 lbs, users can easily connect it to the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, another laptop, or even compatible smartphones with a USB-C cable.

The Lenovo ThinkVision M15 Mobile Monitor starts at US$219.00 is expected to be available in the third quarter of this year..

Lenovo ThinkVision T24m-20

Lenovo ThinkVision T24m-20 monitor.

Speaking of external monitors, the ThinkVision T24m-20 is the latest from Lenovo. This monitor features HDMI, DisplayPort, and a single USB-C port which supports DP 1.2 Alt Mode. With it, you can use the monitor as a docking solution to support data, video, audio, Ethernet, and up to 90W of power delivery.

The Lenovo ThinkVision T24m-20 monitor starts at US$299.00 is expected to be available in the third quarter of this year.

Lenovo ThinkVision MC50 Monitor Webcam

Lenovo ThinkVision MC50 Monitor Webcam.

With more working from home comes more video meetings. The ThinkVision MC50 Monitor Webcam is designed to fit any ThinkVision P- or T-series monitors. When attached, this 1080p FHD webcam with its built-in dual noise cancelling microphones promises great audio-visual quality. When in use, a red light on top of the webcam lights up, informing those around that you’re in a call and shouldn’t be disturbed.

The Lenovo ThinkVision MC50 Monitor Webcam starts at US$99.00 is expected to be available in the third quarter of this year.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 laptop.

Finally, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 and L13 Gen 2 are two affordable laptops powered by AMD Ryzen Mobile processors. The L13 offers a typical laptop experience while the L13 Yoga offers a versatile system that can be used in laptop, tent, stand, or tablet modes. With a 13.3-inch screen, these systems offer over 10 hours of battery life, perfect for a full day of work or school.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 starts at US$999.00 while the L13 Gen 2 starts at $799.99. Both models are expected to be available in August of this year.

Last Updated on June 27, 2021.