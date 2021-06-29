[MWC 2021] New Lenovo Yoga Tab Android tablets take home entertainment to the next level

Over the past few days, we’ve brought you the latest in MWC 2021 news. Virtual once again this year, the news is still coming in, and the latest from Lenovo has the company introducing two new Yoga Tab and a couple of other Android tablets to take your home entertainment, work, and play to the next level.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

The Lenovo Tab 13 Android tablet.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 offers up a premium build quality with a large display. Its stainless steel kickstand lets you use it virtually anywhere, from the kitchen counter to a table or even hang it from a doorknob. The tablet itself is finished in Alcantara soft-touch material and has a shadow black colour.

Under the hood, users can expect up to 12 hours of streaming on the 13-inch 2K LTPS (Low-Temperature Poly-Silicon) display with 400 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision HDR and 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. Fully immerse yourself with quad JBL speakers, Lenovo Premium Audio tuning, and Dolby Atmos with 450Hz of bass.

With Wi-Fi 6 for fast connectivity, the Yoga Tab 13 runs on the Qualcomm Snap[dragon 870 Mobile Platform with 8GB LPDDR5 memory. Storage includes 128GB or 256GB options. For the creative types, an optional Lenovo Precision Pen can be purchased as well. You can also use the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 as a portable second display when connected to a laptop with a micro-HDMI to USB cable.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 starts at US$679.99 is expected to be available in July of this year.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Android tablet.

For those seeking a more affordable option, the Yoga Tab 11 is an 11-inch Android tablet powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The display itself comes with a 2000×1200 resolution, Dolby Vision, and 400 nits of brightness. An LTE version will also be made available. Like its larger sibling, it also comes with a stainless steel kickstand that can also be used to hang the tablet when in use.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 starts at US$319.99 is expected to be available in August of this year.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Android tablet.

Also featuring a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, the 11-inch Tab P11 Plus comes in three options: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Its 7500mAh battery offers up to 12 hours of video playback or web browsing. Like the Yoga Tab Android tablets, this one also has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, Dolby Vision, and 400 nits of brightness.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet starts at US$259.99 is expected to be available in August.

Lenovo Tab M7 & M8

The Lenovo Tab M7 with optional kid case.

Finally, the Lenovo Tab M7 and M8 Android tablets offer 7- and 8-inch tablets for those wanting an even smaller and more portable tablet. The Tab M7 runs on a MediaTek MT8166 processor, has 2GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of storage. The 7-inch display has a 1024 x 600 resolution. Its 3750mAh battery offers up to 10 hours of battery life. The M7 is available in Wi-Fi or LTE versions.

The Tab M8 has an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 display. Running off a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, it is available with 2 or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Its larger 5100mAh battery lasts up to 18 hours, depending on what you are doing with it. The M8 also has a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage option with a Smart Charging Station. When placed on the station, the tablet transforms into a smart home hub using Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode.

The Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) starts at US$109.99 is expected to be available in July. The Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) will be available in select markets later this year but, unfortunately, is not slated to arrive in the U.S.

Premium Care

Previously only offered on Lenovo PCs, the company has extended its Premium Care advanced customer support service to select Android tablets, starting with the five listed above. With the service, users can access support via phone, chat, or email, and get real-time solutions from expert technicians.

