Now playing on Plex July 2021: Centurion, The Core, Goon, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Plex has created an awesome destination that’s all things entertainment called The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex July 2021 addition.
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into July 2021!
Now Playing On Plex July 2021
- 100 Girls
- 24 Hours to Live
- The Alphabet Killer
- Beast
- Centurion
- The Core
- Demoted
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Experimenter
- Fire with Fire
- The Forger
- The Frozen Ground
- The Future
- Goon
- The Horseman
- The Host
- The Legend of Hercules
- Legion of Honor
- Longshots
- Miss Potter
- Mother
- Piranha
- The Professor
- Puncture Wounds
- Reprisal
- Road to Paloma
- Room 6
- Salt
- School for Scoundrels
- Solitary Man
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Super
- Surfer Dude
- The Trust
- Waking up in Reno
- What we did on our Holiday
- Wolf Creek
- The Wraith
Still Streaming On Plex
- 22 Bullets
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Walk in the Woods
- Aeon Flux
- After.Life
- Alan Partridge
- Alone in the Dark
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Battle Royale
- Beavis and Butthead Do America
- Bel Canto
- Bernie
- Better Watch Out
- Black Christmas
- Black Sheep
- Blitz
- Bobby
- Bronson
- The Brothers Bloom
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Cake
- Candy
- Carriers
- Cashback
- Cell
- Child 44
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- The Collector
- Cooties
- The Crazies
- Cube
- The Dead Zone
- Death and the Maiden
- Death Proof
- Derailed
- Detachment
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Diary of the Dead
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- Eden Lake
- Europa Report
- The Fall
- Find Me Guilty
- Flowers of War
- Formula 51
- Four Lions
- Frailty
- Frank
- Freeway
- Ghost in the Shell
- The Ghost Writer
- Ginger Snaps
- Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- God Bless America
- Goya’s Ghosts
- Halloween II
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- High Rise
- Highlander
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- The Homesman
- House of 1000 Corpses
- How I Live Now
- The Hunter
- I Give it a Year
- I Saw the Devil
- I Spit on your Grave
- The Illusionist
- The Infiltrator
- Interstate 60: Episodes of the Road
- Jeff, Who Lives at Home
- The Joneses
- Kind of New York
- The Kite Runner
- Knight of Cups
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- The Limey
- Maggie
- The Man from Earth
- The Man from Nowhere
- The Matador
- The Messenger
- Middle Men
- Midsomer Murders
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mr. Church
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- Noah
- The Oxford Murders
- P2
- The Paperboy
- The Perfect Score
- Phantoms
- Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
- Project Almanac
- The Proposition
- Puncture
- Rules of Engagement
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Seeking Justice
- Serena
- Shattered
- Short Term 12
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Stir of Echoes
- Superhero Movie
- Traitor
- Vanishing on 7th Street
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Catch Before It Leaves Plex in July 2021
- 13
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Beauty
- Black Sunday
- Cocaine Cowboys
- Daddy and Them
- Deadfall
- The Descent
- The Descent Part 2
- Elizabethtown
- Empire State
- The Family Fang
- Fire in the Sky
- Flawless
- Gallowwalkers
- The Great Buck Howard
- Head of State
- Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- Hellraiser V: Inferno
- Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser VII: Deader
- Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
- Hondo
- House of Sand and Fog
- I am Not Your Negro
- Jack & Diane
- Last Night
- Liberty Stands Still
- Love the Coopers
- Melancholia
- The Mexican
- Murder Party
- Pinocchio
- The Prince and Me
- The Queen of Versailles
- The Quiet American
- Redacted
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Shadow Dancer
- Shaun the Sheep
- The Singing Detective
- Skiptrace
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Solace
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Last Updated on July 1, 2021.