New on Netflix July 9-15: Fear Street heads to Camp Nightwing in the ’70s

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between July 9-15th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix July 9-15th list that includes R.L. Stine’s Fear Street Part 2: 1978, Gunpowder Milkshake, and the fourth, and final, season of Atypical.

July 2

July 10

American Ultra 🇺🇸

July 11

It Chapter Two 🇨🇦

July 13

Ridley Jones (NETFLIX FAMILY): Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

Trust 🇨🇦

July 14

A Classic Horror Story (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): In this gruesome suspense film, strangers traveling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.

The Guide to the Perfect Family (NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇦): A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.

Gunpowder Milkshake (NETFLIX FILM): Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies.

Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies. Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers — and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.

My Unorthodox Life (NETFLIX SERIES): Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.

Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series. Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.

July 15

A Perfect Fit (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): When fashion blogger Saski walks into a Bali store looking for the perfect shoes for a big event, she inadvertently alters her destiny.

BEASTARS: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal's sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose.

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): Brazilian rapper Emicida brings his progressive rhymes and eclectic beats to São Paulo's Theatro Municipal as he performs hits from the album "AmarElo."

The Final Girls 🇨🇦

My Amanda (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇭): Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves… and questionable decisions.

Peppa Pig: Season 6 🇨🇦

Top Gun 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 9-15th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

