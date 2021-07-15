New on Netflix July 16-22: Fear Street returns to where it all started… 1666

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between July 16-22nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix July 16-22nd list, including the conclusion of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street with Part 3: 1666.

July 16

The Beguiled 🇺🇸

Deep (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇭): Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control – and must find a way out before it’s too late.

From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (NETFLIX FILM): Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town’s future.

How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge! Twilight 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: New Moon 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 🇺🇸

Van Helsing: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: In the final season, the Van Helsings discover the roots of the Dark One, Vanessa languishes in the Dark Realm, and Dracula rules from the White House.

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 (NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺) 🇺🇸: After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives. One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1 🇺🇸

Sexy Beasts (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they’ll have to give up sex in this fun reality show. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (NETFLIX FAMILY): Heroes from Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.

July 22

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 16-22nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

