Casio announces new PAC-MAN watch with a retro look

I would say that almost everyone has had a Casio watch in their lifetime, but since this is 2021, I don’t think that would be accurate anymore. I will say. If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, you probably had a Casio watch at some point. That’s not to say that they’re not still around because, in fact, they are.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The company has actually just announced a new PAC-MAN model that is styled in a retro look. This new Casio PAC-MAN bears the model number A100WEPC and is based on the recent reissue of the F-100 digital watch, originally released in 1978.

The PAC-MAN arcade game was first released in 1980 by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. (then Namco), and it has a huge number of fans worldwide. The F-100 watch was released in 1978 and was the first Casio quartz watch in a resin case, delivering advanced functionality with a stopwatch, digital alarm, and calendar functions.

The new Casio A100WEPC watch is based on the recently released A100 watch, which reprises the design of the original F-100, including the unique four-button front layout. The styling is designed to evoke the fun, retro look of the PAC-MAN game. The watch face features colorful pixelated PAC-MAN and ghost characters, and the center ILLUMINATOR logo is rendered using the PAC-MAN font. The face design faithfully replicates the PAC-MAN game screen, down to details like the pink line marking the exit of the nest from which the ghosts emerge. The gold-plated watch case is inspired by the color of the PAC-MAN arcade game cabinet. The top watch band is laser etched with a rendering of PAC-MAN being chased by ghosts, and the reverse scene with PAC-MAN chasing ghosts is rendered on the bottom band. The case back also features the PAC-MAN logo and icons. The watch comes with special packaging imprinted with PAC-MAN character icons and the game score screen to deliver the full look of the PAC-MAN game. Casio

Casio A100WEPC Specifications

Case and Band Material Resin case, stainless steel band Water Resistance Water resistant for daily use Functions Stopwatch (1/10 second, measurement capacity: 59’59″9), daily alarm, hourly time signal, auto-calendar, LED light Accuracy at Normal Temperature ±30 seconds per month Battery Life Approx. 3 years on CR1616 Size of Case 40.7×32.7×9.2mm Total Weight Approx. 53g

Pricing and availability was not given in the company’s press release.

What do you think of this Casio watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 20, 2021.