Samsung’s 1,000-inch The Wall is now available worldwide

We have been talking about The Wall since 2018, when Samsung announced the new modular MicroLED system. When it was first introduced, many people scoffed at the idea and questioned how this would become a consumer product. Of course, none of that deterred Samsung, as they’re known for taking on some crazy projects.

Since The Wall is a modular system, you don’t actually have to get the 1,000-inches big version. You can configure one to the size you need in the space you’re considering. Now, the whole world has the chance to buy one of these systems for themselves.

The Wall has been upgraded with some new features like new AI processing technology and 120Hz frame rates. This new version also comes with Samsung’s Black Seal Technology which is supposed to create a better black level giving users a better experience. This new version also comes in with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. That’s bright! Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say:

“Samsung is dedicated to creating the most innovative displays for those at the forefront of video creation and brand experiences,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The 2021 The Wall is our most immersive and versatile display yet, giving businesses complete control to create their dream environments.” A new Micro AI Processor instantly analyzes and optimizes every frame of the video to deliver the best picture quality possible. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Micro AI Processor can optimize picture quality up to 8K resolution, enhancing contrast and removing noise. The Wall provides clear images that stand out even in bright room environments. Ultra Chroma technology produces narrower wavelengths that create RGB colors twice as pure and more accurate than conventional LEDs. Each LED is now up to 40% smaller, increasing the pure black space between pixels for enhanced color uniformity and higher picture contrast. This year’s model is easier to install thanks to new wireless docking connections and a bezel-less design, resulting in a cabinet depth half as deep as before. With modular technology, The 2021 The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined, and L-type. In addition, users only need to adjust once per cabinet with Factory Seam Adjustment, eliminating module-by-module adjustment and saving time. The 2021 model offers its most detailed picture yet with the industry’s first 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and Simple 8K playback. The Wall can be configured horizontally for up to 16K resolution with a 15,360 x 2,160-pixel arrangement. Its massive screen measures in at over 1,000 inches, creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content. The Wall comes built with Micro HDR and Micro Motion features, featuring 20-bit processing to deliver a consistent picture quality that is suitable across commercial environments for a smooth viewing experience regardless of location. The screen also includes four picture-by-picture screens (PBP), allowing for four different content sources, all of which can be displayed simultaneously in 4K resolution. The 4-PBP function can be used for business purposes where multi-screens are needed. All of The Wall’s features are delivered with safety top of mind. TÜV Rheinland awarded its Eye Comfort Certification for minimized blue light. Samsung

Samsung’s 2021 The Wall is available in select markets around the globe starting today. For more information check out the company’s website here.

