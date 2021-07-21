Coming to Tubi August 2021: The Last Witch Hunter, Robocop 2, Black Rock, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the August 2021 edition for you.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi August 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi August 2021

Action

American Assassin (2017) – starting 8/2

Elektra (2005)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

MI 5: The Greater Good (2015)

Robocop 2 (1990)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

True Lies (1994)

Black Cinema

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Marci X (2003)

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious (2009)

Scott Joplin (1977)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Woo (1998)

Comedy

500 Days of Summer (2009)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Sitter (2011)

Drama

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Invictus (2009)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Horror

Black Rock (2012)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent Part 2 (2009)

The New Daughter (2009)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Kids & Family

Hook (1991)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Space Chimps (2008)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Sci-Fi

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Flatliners (2017) – starting 8/28

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Thriller

13 (2003)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Swim (2021) – starting 8/13

Phone Booth (2003)

TV Series in August 2021

Release dates to be determined

Class (2016)

Confessions of a Serial Killer (2019)

High & Dry (2018)

Life (2020)

Misfits (2009)

The Aliens (2016)

The First Team (2020)

Tubi August 2021 en Español

Black Rock (2012)

LA Confidential (1997)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Stay (2005)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

What movies on the Coming to Tubi list for August 2021 are you going to catch? What else do you have planned for August 2021? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 21, 2021.