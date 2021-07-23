J.J. Abrams’ UFO premiers on Showtime on August 8th

Extraterrestrial life and UFO sightings have always intrigued me, even at a young age. I spent a lot of time reading and researching Roswell and several other documented stories throughout the years. I highly recommend Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers on Netflix if you’re into this type of stuff.

Now, Showtime is preparing to premiere J.J. Abrams docu-series UFO on August 8th, and I admit that it has me intrigued. I do have my reservations about Abram’s involvement because I think his Hollywood movie experience might color the series in a more entertaining light rather than educational.

I’ve already read some comments on social media alleging that Abrams used UFO footage that has been debunked or fake clips that have been proven as such. I also hope that production value doesn’t trump real solid and creditable stories and evidence. Of course, the only thing we have is the teaser, so I can’t say for sure either way. Check out the teaser below.

A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas. Showtime

I don’t currently subscribe to Showtime, but UFO may change my mind, at least to watch the series. While it does look overly produced and scripted, I’m a sucker for alien documentaries.

Last Updated on July 23, 2021.