ZTE announces the Axon 30 smartphone

ZTE has been around and making smartphones for a minute or two, so they have a good idea of what makes a good smartphone. The company is also aware that not everyone wants to pay US$1200 for a smartphone, so they’ve managed to offer a lot of phones for a reasonable price. Today the company announced its Axon 30.

The ZTE Axon 30 is the company’s newest under-display camera smartphone. The front-facing camera is placed under the display allowing for a clean piece of glass on the front. No water drop cut out, no notch, and no dip. The front of the Axon 30 is all display.

ZTE says that the Axon 30’s display has a pixel density of 400 PPI and they have invested time and money in improving the under-display technology. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

The new device is equipped with an independent display chip, which makes the display more accurate and synchronized, through intelligent pixel enhancement and intelligent display optimization. 7 layers of highly transparent materials and 3 special processing technologies are used to make the under-display camera area more light-transmissive. Combined with the larger light-sensitive 4-in-1 2.24um equivalent large pixel camera, it creates an excellent light environment for shooting. The ZTE Axon 30 is also the first under-display camera smartphone, with a screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The ZTE Axon 30 is also equipped with a 6.92-inch AMOLED screen and a 20.5:9 cinema-grade screen ratio while combined with DTS:X® Ultra immersive 3D audio technology. The smartphone brings its users a high-quality movie viewing experience. The screen covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and supports 10-bit color depth and 1.07 billion colors. It is the first smartphone across the globe to be authorized with the three authoritative eye protection certifications, covering TUV, SGS and UL. The ZTE Axon 30’s screen can effectively reduce blue light radiation, protect eyesight, and support DC dimming to reduce visual fatigue caused by screen flicker, providing multiple features for its users to care for their eyes. ZTE

In terms of performance, the ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G mobile platform with a “1+3+4” octa-core design and a maximum core frequency of 3.2GHz. The Axon 30 adopts the self-developed memory fusion technology, using part of the free storage space to expand the running memory by up to 5GB.

The powerful photography features have recently become a key part of ZTE Axon series. The ZTE Axon 30 continues this trend equipped with the AI quad-camera, including a 64-megapixel main camera, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro lens, and a depth-of-field lens. Thus, it can allow users to easily play around with various shooting scenarios. It can also support multi-camera simultaneous shooting, providing users with a variety of shooting perspective options. Furthermore, it includes the Super Night Mode function of the camera that can suppress night noise through an AI algorithm that retains more charming night colors for users. The new camera comes with a variety of classic filters and supports 3D Lut filters for users to customize as they like. Its magic color change function also allows you to choose a single color in the image while offering more options to change the area you want to change with a different color of your choice. More personalized camera shooting modes continue with the ZTE Axon series by unlocking a wonderful and colorful world of images for users. The ZTE Axon 30 supports dual-way video stabilization for the main camera and a wide-angle camera that can intelligently correct video shooting jitter in motion and make dynamic video shooting more clear and stable. The phone’s VLOG intelligent short video functions support Hitchcock zoom, pull focus effects, built-in fast playback, slow motion, and rewind. It is also equipped with dynamic, artistic, and multiple sets of cool filming templates to support users easily filming in a variety of different styles. ZTE

The ZTE Axon 30 is also equipped with a 4200mAh battery and 55W fast charging. The triple ice cooling system, consisting of a large VC liquid cooling plate, thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material.

Pricing and global availability have not been announced yet but that should be dropping soon.

