Verizon increases its mobile hotspot offerings giving you more options

Remember the days of carrying around a separate mobile hotspot? These days, our smartphones serve the same role, and more people are using the feature. Verizon has realized this and today announced an expansion of its mobile hotspot plans.

The new mobile hotspot plans range from 15 GB to 150 GB per month, and the top three tiers (Plus, Pro and Premium) give you access to 5G Ultra-Wideband. Verizon’s new plans take a wide range of users into account, and there’s a price tier for just about everyone. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

Attention, road warriors! Verizon is launching four new mobile hotspot plans, giving you access to the data you need for work and play no matter where your travels take you. Rather than hope that the Airbnb or hotel you’re staying at has stable Wi-Fi, Verizon gives you the extra data you need to connect with those who matter most and work with a secure and reliable internet connection. Whether you’re a business traveler getting back to working out of airports, gassing up your RV for new adventures, or a digital nomad taking advantage of the option to work on the go, Verizon has a mobile hotspot plan for you. Verizon

Essential: $20 a month for Verizon customers

15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data

720p HD streaming when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Plus: $40 a month for Verizon customers

5G Ultra Wideband access

50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data

4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Pro: $60 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $90 as a standalone plan

5G Ultra Wideband access

100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data

4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Premium: $80 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $110 as a standalone plan

5G Ultra Wideband access

150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data

4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Verizon customers can get even more for less when adding a mobile hotspot plan to select Mix & Match Unlimited plans. Sign-up for Do More or Get More Unlimited to qualify for a 50% off discount on the Essential and Plus mobile hotspot plans, which lowers your cost to $10 and $20 per month, respectively. Verizon

Be sure to check out the company’s website for restrictions and the fine print.

