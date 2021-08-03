Samsung Galaxy Book Go now available in Canada

|

Typically speaking, Canada has to wait a bit before some devices make it up here. First available in June in the U.S., the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now available in Canada in two configurations, starting at CA$419.99.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, the Galaxy Book Go is meant to offer powerful performance and immersive entertainment at a more affordable price. Lightweight and thin, the latest laptop from Samsung is meant for work and entertainment on the go.

“Earlier this year, Samsung launched an entirely new category of PCs designed to connect seamlessly with Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables for an enhanced ecosystem experience. Combining powerful performance with portability, the Galaxy Book Go boosts productivity and efficiency to empower today’s mobile-first consumer.”

Steven Cull, Senior Director of Mobile Product Management and Services, Samsung Canada

With features like a long-lasting battery, military-grade durability, Dolby Atmos, the Galaxy Book Go is perfect for students as well. The laptop pairs with other Galaxy devices as well. Users can answer texts, make calls, and even mirror Android apps from their Galaxy smartphones. With the Second Screen feature, you can also use your Galaxy Tab S7 as a dual-screen for added productivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop
The Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go include:

OSWindows 10 Home
Display14.0″ FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare
CPUSnapdragon 7c Gen 2 (Kryo™ 468 Octa-core CPU, up to 2.55 GHz)
GraphicsQualcomm® Adreno™ GPU
ConnectivityWi-Fi 5, 802.11 ac 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1
ColorSilver
Memory4GB (LPDDR4X)
Storage64GB, 128GB (eUFS)
Camera / Mic720p HD / Digital Mic
Battery42.3Wh (Typical)
Adapter25W USB Type-C Fast Charger
SpeakersDolby Atmos®
PortsUSB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5mm Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
Software• Screen Recorder
• Samsung Gallery
• Samsung Flow
• Samsung Notes
• Samsung Settings
• Galaxy Book Smart Switch
•Quick Share
(Software can be changed without notice)
Dimensions323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9 mm (12.75″ x 8.85″ x 0.59″)
Weight1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)

If you’re interested, you can pick one up at Samsung Experience Stores, Best Buy Canada locations, and online at Samsung.com/ca. Shipping with Windows 10, the Galaxy Book Go is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 in October 2021.

What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy Book Go? Are you going to be picking one up now that they are available in Canada? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go
