SCUF Instinct is first third-party wireless Xbox Series X|S controller

While there are several third-party wired controllers for the Xbox Series X|S game console, the only wireless controllers available are the official Xbox ones. Until now. SCUF Gaming has just announced the new SCUF Instinct and SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controllers for the Xbox Series X|S, the first to hit the market.

Designed for Xbox, the SCUF Instinct controllers incorporate SCUF’s innovative features. These included four embedded programmable back paddles, three button remapping profiles, a refined ergonomic shape, and customization options like interchangeable faceplates, thumbsticks, and D-pads. The Instinct Pro takes things one step further with its new adjustable Instant Triggers. With the flick of a switch, gamers can choose between a regular trigger pull and an instant one-tap motion, similar to a mouse click. The Pro version also features High-Performance Grips.

“With SCUF Instinct, gamers have a new advantage when playing on Xbox Series X|S. We’ve refined the way we deliver SCUF performance controllers, with a new form-factor that will appeal to an even wider range of gamers and hand sizes. Four Embedded Back Paddles, Instant Triggers, and a new thumbstick design combine to make our most reactive controller to date. Xbox fans are at the core of SCUF’s history, and we’re proud to have created a controller that both pays homage to that legacy and equips gamers for exciting new games on the newest console generation.” Diego Nunez, Chief Marketing Officer

Previous versions of SCUF’s game controllers required a mapping tool to reconfigure the controller. However, the new SCUF Instinct can be configured with the press of a button, eliminating the remapping tool or need for an app. As with other SCUF controllers, these latest wireless controllers for the Xbox Series X|S can be customized with different faceplates, thumbstick styles, and trim colours.

Front and back view of the SCUF Instinct Pro game controller for Xbox Series X|S.

Features of the new controllers include:

Profile Switch allows you to save three remapping configurations for different games.

Wireless connectivity to play comfortably from a distance, now with improved dynamic latency input

An optional wired connection for lower latency play from your couch with 2m USB-C cable

Interchangeable domed, concaved, short, and long thumbsticks for the perfect fit

Improved thumbstick design and material for more grip and durability

Removable faceplate makes it easy to switch designs and thumbsticks

New Share button for gamers to show off their best clips with friends

Self-lubricating rings help thumbsticks glide smoothly against the faceplate

Mute any headset connected to your controller with the press of a button

Four embedded back control paddles, can be programmed to replicate ABXY buttons

Instant Triggers activate like a mouse click for faster shots (Instinct Pro only)

Performance grip with a comfortable, non-slip feel for extended gaming sessions (Instinct Pro only)

The SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro are also compatible with the Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices. They are available starting at US$169.99/$199.99 respectively from the SCUF Gaming website.

