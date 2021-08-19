Lexar is celebrating World Photography Day with discounts of up to 35%

World Photography Day is…today! I’d really like to know if we have any days left because it seems there’s a day for everything anymore, but I digress. Lexar is celebrating World Photography Day by offering up to 35% on select products on Amazon.

World Photography Day was established when the French government announced the invention of photography as a gift to the world in 1839. Meanwhile, Lexar has its 25th anniversary as a memory card manufacturer dedicated to contributing innovation for digital photography storage and celebrating this momentous day with their core users.

“Photography enthusiasts worldwide celebrate the art, craft, science, and history of photography on August 19 every year. Lexar remains committed to enhancing its unique experiences by featuring a “Deal of the Day” on Amazon.com, where photographers, videographers, and even gamers alike can save on award-winning memory storage solutions. These products focus on quality, performance, and reliability, making this super sale day just for them,” said Minnie Lee, Sr. Director, eCommerce Sales, and Marketing at Lexar. August is the best moment for summertime outdoor photography, and everyone from a professional photography enthusiast to the amateur capturing family moments can benefit from more digital storage. The larger capacity and faster data transfer speed from flash memory cards and portable SSDs saves precious time when it comes to capturing important moments and doing post-production work. Lexar has a broad-spectrum product line for digital camera memory and storage solutions to satisfy these needs. Lexar

These are just a few of the deals you can snag on Amazon this World Photography Day:

Lexar NQ100 240GB 2.5” SATA III Internal SSD: Starting at US$20.39

Starting at US$20.39 Lexar NM620 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Internal SSD: Starting at US$64.99

Starting at US$64.99 Lexar PLAY 128GB microSDXC UHS-I-Card: Starting at US$16.99

Check out Amazon for more of these Lexar World Photography Day deals.

