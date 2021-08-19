My M1 Mac is experiencing random crashes, and I’m not alone

The M1 Mac is a new beginning for Apple. It marks the company returning to making its own silicone and essentially closing the Mac ecosystem up even tighter. The company is taking small steps in the release of the M1 Mac, but eventually, this will be the new chip used on all upcoming Macs.

Well, the “M” series, really. The M1 Mac is the first generation to have the M-Chip, and future Macs will most likely go up numerically. But as usual, with new hardware comes unforeseen issues. I’ve personally been experiencing random crashes on my brand new M1 Mac mini, and I couldn’t figure it out.

Today I happened upon an article on ZDNet talking about users experiencing crashes on their M1 Mac devices.

It started with an electrical static crackling sound, and then my MacBook Air rebooted. The crash alone wasn’t good, but the electrical static crackling sound increased my worry. ZDNet – David Gewirtz

David says that there are several discussion board posts with other users reporting similar M1 Mac issues. One issue has to do with external drives plugged into the Thunderbolt 3 ports. Now, my M1 Mac has never had an electrical static crackling sound; it just simply randomly reboots.

The monitor plugged into the Thunderbolt 3 port is no longer detected when it comes back to life. So that leads me to believe that there is some issue with the T3 ports, and it is confirmed that others are having issues when plugging devices into their T3 ports.

Reading through page after page of discussion board postings revealed a lot of speculation. It’s not unique to just MacBook Airs. Folks have experienced this across the M1 line. Most people who are experiencing the problem have something plugged into the Thunderbolt 3 ports. Given that M1 Macs barely ship with any ports, it’s likely that most people will utilize Thunderbolt 3 to enable some level of expansion or another. I also have my USB-based SD card reader plugged into that dock. ZDNet – David Gewirtz

As David says in his piece, Apple has remained silent on the issue, and it won’t be surprising if they never publically address it but just push a fix out. For now, it’s still an issue for me, and the random reboots happen about every other day. Hopefully, Apple addresses the issue soon.

