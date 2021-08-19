New on Netflix August 20-26: Sandra Oh heads up the English Department in The Chair

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between August 20-26th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix August 20-26th list which finds Sandra Oh heading up an English department in The Chair.

August 20

22 Jump Street 🇨🇦

The Chair (NETFLIX SERIES): At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Everything Will Be Fine (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): After falling out of love, a husband and wife create unconventional rules to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter.

The Loud House Movie (NETFLIX FAMILY): As the middle child and only boy in the large Loud family, Lincoln struggles to feel special, but this all changes when the family travels to Scotland.

Sweet Girl (NETFLIX FILM): Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left. Sweet Girl is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James.

August 21

Rocketman 🇨🇦

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (NETFLIX ANIME): The world of “The Witcher” expands in this 2D anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.

August 24

Oggy Oggy (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇫🇷): In this colorful series made for preschoolers, Oggy is an adorable baby kitten who has silly adventures near and far with all of his friends.

The Peanut Butter Falcon 🇨🇦

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Directed by Crystal Moselle (Betty, The Wolfpack) and told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, Caitlyn Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold to making the decision to transition to her relationship with her children.

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The never-before-seen story behind the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross.

Clickbait (NETFLIX SERIES): In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Motel Makeover (NETFLIX SERIES): Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits. The November Man 🇺🇸

The Old Ways 🇺🇸

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 🇨🇦

Open Your Eyes (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): In the aftermath of tragedy, a teen finds herself at a memory disorder center, where she bonds with other patients who have experienced similar traumas.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇴): She's back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family's funeral parlor desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if…

She’s back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family’s funeral parlor desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if… Rainbow High: Part 2 🇺🇸

Really Love 🇺🇸

The River Runner 🇺🇸

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4 🇺🇸

The Water Man 🇺🇸

August 26

EDENS ZERO (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Aboard the Edens Zero, a lonely boy with the ability to control gravity embarks on an adventure to meet the fabled space goddess known as Mother.

Family Reunion: Part 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The McKellans are continuing their extended reunion with more laughs, joy, and Black family magic.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 20-26th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

August 19, 2021.