Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks online

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest film in the Sony franchise but has yet to be released, and its trailer has also been under wraps. That is until this weekend. It seems someone leaked the much-antcipated trailer online, and it has been making the rounds.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Sony has been issuing copyright warnings and having bootlegs and copies removed from every site it finds the trailer on. So we’ll not be linking to any of these as Sony will most likely pull them by the time you read this. Jon Watts is the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tom Holland returns in the lead role along with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his Doctor Strange role.

Reports have run wild that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning in the sequel since No Way Home will be dealing with the multiverse. That has yet to be confirmed, but a few other big names are returning for the sequel. Alfred Molina is returning as Doc Ock, who last played the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. A villain from Garfield’s series is also making a comeback, with Jamie Foxx being cast as Electro. Other characters like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin have also been rumored for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but if those casting rumors are true, they probably won’t be confirmed until the movie premieres. ScreenRant

We won’t go into detail about this leaked trailer; the copy we ended up finding was pretty horrible as it was just someone recording another smartphone. We will say that the trailer was watermarked with the name of Wassila Lmouaci, a VFX artist who has worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Edge of Tomorrow, to name a few.

Were you able to catch the leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 23, 2021.