How to: Save battery on your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has been the buzz of technology news since its launch at Unpacked. While the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the flagship device, the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is catching plenty of eyes.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

I even personally purchased my own Galaxy Z Flip3 5G because it’s that interesting. For a guy who reviews many smartphones and tech in general, it says something that the Flip3 piqued my interest. I will have my full review coming soon, but I did publish my first impressions after 48-hours; you can read that here.

One of my early observations of this device is its small battery and shorter than normal battery life. The Z Flip3 5G got me through a day of moderate use, but heavy users may be disappointed in its 3,300 mAh battery. So below, we have some battery-saving tips that can help you squeeze the most juice out of your Z Flip3 5G battery.

It’s important to note that many of these tips will remove some of the functionality and features that you may have purchased the Flip3 for in the first place. Unfortunately, this will be the price you pay for more power in the long run.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Battery Tips

Turn Always On Display Off: Settings > Display > Looking for something else? > Always On Display > Toggle Off

Hopefully, some of these tips will help you save battery life on your new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Do you have any battery-saving tips?

Last Updated on September 5, 2021.