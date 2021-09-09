Acer announces TravelMate P2 laptops now available with AMD Ryzen PRO

Acer today announced its TravelMate P2 laptops will now be available with AMD Ryzen PRO mobile processors. The company says users can outfit its TravelMate P2 lineup with up to the 7 PRO 5850U.

The TravelMate P2 is designed for users who are consistently on the go and comes with a 14″ or 15″ FHD IPS display and clocks in with 12-hours of battery life. The P2 series is also MIL-STD 810G compliant and is made to stand up to the rigors of traveling.

Acer TravelMate P2 with AMD Ryzen PRO

The new models include the 14-inch TravelMate P214-41-G2 with AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U Mobile Processors (up to 4.2GHz) and AMD Radeon graphics, and the 15.6-inch TravelMate P215-41-G2 with AMD Ryzen PRO 5850U Mobile Processors (up to 4.4GHz) and AMD Radeon graphics. Thanks to multi-layered security and remote management features, AMD Ryzen processors with PRO technologies help businesses avoid downtime and are designed to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity. Outfitted with AMD Memory Guard, AMD Ryzen processors with PRO technologies encrypt system memory to help keep data safe if the laptop is lost or stolen. Their powerful manageability feature set simplifies deployment, imaging, and management. In addition, they support Microsoft Endpoint Manager to deliver a flexible and integrated cloud management solution. “The TravelMate P2 with AMD Ryzen PRO supports professionals with the technologies and performance they can rely on to keep them productive and their data safe in and out of the office,” said Chris Chiang, Acer America vice president of product management. “In addition, IT professionals will appreciate the practical remote management features that simplify deployment.” With up to 12 hours of battery life 1and a MIL-STD-810G 2compliant, impact-resistant chassis, professionals can work uninterrupted for an entire day in a wide range of environments. Weighing 3.5 pounds and .78 inches, the TravelMate P2 Series is a solid choice for professionals that travel on planes and commuter trains. Both models come with premium IPS displays with narrow bezels and wide 170-degree viewing angles. The systems are outfitted with 8GB of rapid DDR4 memory, 256GB PCIe SSD and a full range of ports such as VGA, HDMI and USB Type-C. Available ports can be easily expanded through an Acer USB Type-C Dock. Two built-in speakers compatible with Cortana support easy voice commands. The HD webcam with 720p HD audio/video recording has a cover that slides shut to protect privacy when not in use. Acer Purified.Voice technology supports crystal-clear videoconferences with two built-in microphones featuring far-field pickup, keystroke suppression and voice tracking.

TravelMate P2

The 15.6-inch TravelMate P215-41-G2 series models are available now with a one-year international traveler’s warranty and prices starting at USD $749.99 MSRP. The 14-inch TravelMate P214-41-G2 models will be available in January 2022.

