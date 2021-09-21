10 apps that can help with your next home improvement project

Planning to transform your home? It might be challenging to stick to one project at a time, especially when you have a vision in your head. But that’s why planning is essential. With smart devices becoming all the more important to your daily life, you should rely on them when planning your home improvement projects, too.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Apps have come a long way from just playing games. Now, they can help you plan out your home improvement projects and even assist you during the renovation and building processes. By choosing apps that fit your needs, you can streamline your DIY process and finish projects more efficiently.

The Best Apps for Planning a Project

Planning a project might be the most important part of the process. If you don’t plan something correctly, your work could suffer for it. As such, you might be better off using an app to help you decide on colors and features while keeping all of your notes organized.

1. Pinterest

With Pinterest, you can see several designs on one screen. You can save things to a board, which essentially becomes like your vision board for the room you plan to remodel. Vision boards offer you clarity and help you target the vibe you’re going for, so Pinterest is an excellent tool for anyone who plans visually. It also doubles as a social media platform, so you can follow your favorite designers and save their ideas quickly.

iOS | Android

2. Room Planner Home Design

With this app, you can create rooms based on floorplans and add different furniture and colors. You can build a room based on your preferences, which can help you when designing your final product. You could say that it gives you a glimpse into the future of your designated room’s potential.

iOS | Android

3. MagicPlan

All you need is a photo to create a visual blueprint of the room of your dreams. Take a picture within the app, and you can change everything about it into something you like. This app is a professional tool that can help you narrow down what you want to change and which features you want to stay in a room by showing you what it could look like after you’re finished with it.

iOS | Android

4. Trello

Once you have an idea of everything your project entails, you can plan it out in text form using the Trello app. Trello lets you easily organize tasks under cards, which you can then move into different categories. This app can be convenient if you’re a visual learner who thrives on checklists.

Trello boards can be made into Kanban boards, which separate tasks into To-Do, Doing, and Done. It’s a simple way to organize your to-do list virtually and visually that could work wonders for your home improvement checklist.

iOS | Android

5. HousePad

If you want to keep a reference of all future projects you wish to undertake with your home, HousePad is an excellent app because it enables sharing with other people. That means you can pull your partner or any contractors you’re enlisting into the app so they can see your vision. It’s an excellent app for organizational and collaborative purposes.

iOS

The Best Apps for Completing a Project

Apps can help you plan your projects, but they can also assist you while you’re working. Around 47% of landscape architects use apps as design reference tools. If the pros are using them, why shouldn’t you?

1. iHandy Carpenter

This app has multiple tools that can help you finish your projects. Your phone can transform into a surface level, ruler, protractor, and more. If you don’t have these tools on hand, your phone can be a worthy substitute and give you accurate measurements and readings.

iOS | Android

2. iScape

iScape is a digital landscaping tool that will have you visualizing the backyard of your dreams. It has Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities, so you can add items to a live view of your backyard to see how they would look. With AR, you’ll be able to test items to see what they’d look like before committing to planting things in a permanent spot.

iOS

3. Handyman Calculator

This unique app can provide you with the correct measurements and conversions for any task. Rest assured you won’t have to worry about complex math equations while completing your to-do list!

Android

4. Photo Measures

Need a measurement but aren’t sure how to get it? With Photo Measures, all you need to do is take a picture of your desired surroundings, and it will tell you the measurements you need in any given space. The best part is that you can save the photographs for use in future projects.

iOS | Android

5. Handy

If you feel like your DIY skills just aren’t cutting it, you can always look for professionals to finish the job. The professionals on Handy will know just how to help with your project. Only 10% of homeowners feel they can keep up with their home projects, so you shouldn’t feel bad for needing the help of a professional. Next time you take on a similar task, you should feel more prepared after watching an expert tackle it.

iOS | Android

Home Improvement Apps Can Change Your Workflow

If you find it challenging to keep your projects in line, apps can help you handle them without unnecessary paperwork. From designing a room to planning every step, apps have you covered and offer you a plethora of features to make sure the DIY process goes smoothly. With the help of accurate apps, you likely won’t find yourself guessing about measurements or the right way to do things.

Which home improvement apps do you recommend? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on September 21, 2021.