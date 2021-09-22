Tips on how to improve your website’s user experience

You might believe it or not. Your website is an essential marketing tool in your business. It will also not be wrong for you to regard it as your best salesman. Compared to the human salesman, your website salesman is a striking difference. It can work round the clock. While your website salesman works restlessly for your business, you too have a responsibility on your part to make it work efficiently. How to do that? Simple, you should improve the user experience to make it more easily accessible to visitors.

Today, you run the risk of getting your site outdated due to the evolving digital trends. So, you should fall behind in making adjustments to your site to conform to the latest trends. And the good news is that you can improve the user experience UX without revamping the complete design of your website.

To help you to improve the user experience of your website, we recommend you the following practical tips:

1. Improve Page Load Speed

The loading speed of your website is critical for optimizing your website. The speed is crucial because most visitors will dump your website if it takes more than 3 seconds to load. And what is more, if there is a delay of only one second, you will see around a seven percent reduction in conversions, 11 percent lesser page views, and a 16 percent decrease in customer satisfaction.

So, you must have figured out why loading speed is important and why you should optimize your page load speed.

A fast-loading website helps in conversions and increases the number of page views, clicks, and boosts your overall SEO.

Now, the question comes, how will you optimize your page load speed? And the answer is, you should:

Use a caching plugin to quickly load a stored copy of your site in your user’s browser

Reduce the overall file size by compressing heavy images

Use a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to serve your website content from the closest geographical location to the user

Remove unnecessary plugins to reduce your file size

Use a speed optimized WordPress theme

Reduce external HTTP requests, such as scripts, stylesheets, and images from external resources

Optimize your WordPress database

If necessary, switch to a faster web hosting service

It will help if you hire a company that provides effective SEO services to boost your page load speed.

You can allow search engines to navigate your website better by adding breadcrumbs, which can help users navigate your site better.

It will also not be wrong if you regard breadcrumbs navigation as a second form of hierarchical navigation. It allows your visitors to see the pages and retrace their steps back to the homepage.

With breadcrumbs navigation, you can allow users to explore higher levels on your site and stay longer on your website.

For example, instead of going back to the search results, users can look for more information on your homepage.

There are more benefits on the offer. Breadcrumbs also allow search engines to crawl your website and understand the internal linking structure. Moreover, it can increase the click-through rate, lower bounce rate, and improve rankings in search engines.

Also, there is a quick way to add breadcrumbs navigation to your site. You can do that by using a WordPress SEO plugin, like All in One SEO, Yoast, or Rank Math.

But, some WordPress themes come with breadcrumbs. So, check that out.

3. Use Proper Formatting

Do not fall behind in using proper formatting in all content of your website. For example, if you publish content with long paragraphs, your readers might get bored and leave it halfway to a different website, where the content is readable.

Therefore, use short paragraphs. And there should be two to three sentences in each paragraph.

Instead, use short paragraphs of only a sentence or two, and break up the text with bullet points and number lists.

It will also help if you include visual content like images and videos. Such content boosts engagement. As such, your bounce rate will get reduced, and rankings will improve.

Fonts are important for the user experience

4. Use Easy-to-Read Fonts

Fonts matter a lot in optimizing your website for UX. Therefore, it is a good idea to choose easy-to-read fonts on your web pages to ease readers. And do not go by the looks of the font. If they pose challenges to readers, they may dump your website and go to other websites where they find reading easier.

Also, do not use too small font sizes because they pose challenges to the reader. And ensure that the size is big enough to make themselves in all mobile devices and tablets. Finally, if the readers have to zoom the fonts, they are likely to dump your website and go to a different website.

Moreover, you should focus on the readability and usage of a conversational tone in your content. It will help readers understand your content and help your website rank in voice search on Google.

With WordPress SEO plugins, you can check your content’s readability score. Moreover, the plugins can give you suggestions on how to make improvements. As a result, it makes your work easier.

5. Make Your Website Mobile-Friendly

Mobile-friendliness has become the norm of all websites today. With the proliferation of smartphones among more and more people, websites need to be mobile-friendly and navigable across all devices.

Google also has taken mobile-friendliness very seriously. The search giant penalizes websites not optimized for mobile devices. Therefore, make it a top priority for your website.

You can use a responsive WordPress theme to improve your website’s mobile friendliness.

Finally, make your hyperlinks easily identifiable to improve the usability of your website. It has been proved by research that users can identify hyperlinks by the blue and underlined text. So, use what is proven to improve the structure and user experience of your website.

At the same time, optimize the link anchor texts to help users and search engines know what the link is all about. For example, if you write “click here,” it does not say anything about the content you link to. But, if you write an anchor text, like “How to code effectively,” it will let Google and visitors know what the link is referring to.

The Final Words

With these six tips, you can improve the user experience of your website. You can then keep visitors longer on your website, lower bounce rates, and rank higher in search engine results. As a result, Google will see your website as valuable to users.

How’s is your user experience? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on September 22, 2021.