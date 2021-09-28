iOttie announces new Velox series of MagSafe accessories

The new iPhones are now available for purchase, though I have heard there are some delays in getting them. So while you wait, why not take a look at some new MagSafe accessories from iOttie. The company today announced the Velox series of accessories which are all MagSafe compatible.

The new iOttie Velox series includes a wireless charging air vent mount, wireless charging power bank, magnetic air vent mount, and a magnetic wireless charging stand. The series was designed for the MagSafe iPhone 12 and the latest iPhone 13.

With a slim and elegant design to elevate any car’s interior, the Velox™ Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount is a MagSafe compatible accessory to keep your iPhone charged and visible while on the road. Its powerful magnetic grip will hold the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 securely in place (even on rough roads) while simultaneously delivering up to 7.5W of wireless power. The Velox Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount is made with an aluminum housing for efficient heat dissipation, allowing any MagSafe series iPhone to charge with maximum efficiency. The mount has a super strong ball joint that is easily adjustable for optimal viewing angles. Silicone prongs provide a vice-like grip and allow the mount to be installed quickly and securely. The Velox™ Wireless Charging Power Bank is a pocket-friendly portable battery pack and MagSafe compatible charger. Designed with the latest technology, its 5000mAh battery has enough power to add 30+ hours of extra usage to any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Its embedded auto detector senses your device, and automatically turns on wireless charging. When your phone is removed, the sensor will turn the power bank off to conserve battery. It is built as an iPhone portable charger, but thanks to its bi-directional USB-C port, it also works as a power bank for additional devices and accessories. “We are proud to introduce a new, advanced class of wireless charging with iOttie’s Velox series, ” said Eric Kang, vice president of iOttie. “The Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount and Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank keep the iPhone charged on-the-go while maintaining its stylish and functional design.” iOttie

The iOttie Velox Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount and Velox Wireless Charging Power Bank are each priced at US$54.95. The Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount will be available for preorder on Amazon and available for purchase on iOttie.com beginning September 28, 2021, with the Power Bank coming in November 2021.

