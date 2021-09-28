Shure announces new microphones for content creators

More people than ever are sharing their talents by creating podcasts, making music, streaming, and gaming. According to the latest research from Futuresource, long-term partner of Shure, 2 in 5 people across the globe are content creators, with more than 40 million people in the world identifying specifically as audio content creators – individuals producing content that requires studio-quality audio.

These individuals spent more than 75% more money on their passion projects in 2020 compared to 2019. And, even as the world has slowly reopened to more typical routines, creators aren’t slowing down. So Shure has introduced a few new options for content creators and we’ve listed them below.

MV7X Podcast Microphone Best For: Podcasters, Streamers, Radio hosts, and Musicians with Audio Interfaces – Perfect for Professional and Home Recording Studios Price: $179 The MV7X Podcast Microphone is an XLR-only dynamic microphone with a cardioid pick-up pattern that features Voice Isolation Technology, is compatible with all audio interfaces, and serves as a professional solution for podcasters and musicians.



MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone Best For: Musicians, Beat Making and Sampling, On-The-Go Producers and Sound Engineers Price: $199 The MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone is a compact, easy-to-use, and versatile microphone that can record vocals and a variety of instruments directly to a Mac or Windows computer. Using the free ShurePlus MOTIV™ Desktop App, users can select from various pick-up patterns (Mono, Stereo, Bi-Directional, and Raw Mid-Side) as well as set Gain, Limiter, Compression, EQ, and Monitor Mix.

MV7 Podcast Microphone Best For: All Content Creators, especiallyPodcasters, Gamers, Streamers, and Musicians who already own a mic stand or boom arm Price: $249 The MV7 Podcast Microphone is a dynamic microphone with both USB and XLR outputs for use with computers and professional interfaces. The MV7 easily connects with a USB so users can explore additional features. With Auto Level Mode, the MV7 will adjust gain in real time to give a consistent output level, no matter if recording or streaming.



MV7 Podcast Kit Best For: Podcasters, Gamers, Streamers, & Musicians looking for a full-package solution Price: $269 The MV7 Podcast Kit is a premium, all-in-one solution designed to address the versatility required by modern creators. With the same great features of the MV7 Podcast Microphone, including the ShurePlus MOTIV™ Desktop App, XLR and USB connectivity, USB-A/USB-C cables and a Manfrotto PIXI mini tripod included, creators have all they need to get started right out of the box.



MV88+ Video Kit Best For: Bloggers, Videographers, Adventurers, Mobile Content Creators Price: $249 The MV88+ Video Kit transforms any smartphone into a professional-level mobile audio and video rig. The kit includes a Manfrotto® PIXI tripod, phone clamp, and mount, as well as iOS and USB-C cables for next-level compatibility and connectivity. Download the ShurePlus MOTIV Audio or Video App to configure the MV88+ and select from various pick-up patterns, as well as set Gain, Limiter, Compression, EQ, and Monitor Mix.



You can find all of these new Shure products on the company’s website.

Last Updated on September 28, 2021.