XGIMI Halo portable projector gets smarter & brighter in new Halo+ version

About a year ago, XGIMI released the Halo portable projector. While we didn’t review that model, we have reviewed a couple of the company’s other offerings and have been suitably impressed. The company recently announced the Halo+ with AI-powered image correction, a brighter LED, enhanced speakers, and longer battery life.

With a sleek, minimalist design. the Halop+ portable projector now boasts a 900 ANSI lumen LED, AI-powered stabilization and image correction technology, and up to two hours of battery life on a single charge. The new fast-boot feature produces a focused and optimally sized image within 10 seconds and even avoids obstacles like picture frames and light switches.

“Halo+ was designed with the intent to make a projector as capable in the house as it is on-the-go. We packed Halo+ with our best technology to make the most powerful, portable projector that is easy to use for beginners while satisfying the needs of the most discerning technophiles.” Tex Yang, vice president of global sales at XGIMI corporate

With a 1080p FHD image and 900 ANSI lumens of brightness, the XGIMI Halo+ portable projector has a 26ms low-latency gaming mode, making it even more versatile. On the audio side, the projector has dual 5W Harman/Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD compatibility, providing crisp sound even at high volumes.

Key features of the Halo+ projector include:

Full HD 1080p Image Resolution with 900 ANSI Lumens of brightness

2 Hours Play-time with Built In Battery

Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology & Auto Keystone Correction instantly focuses and finds an optimal screen size while avoiding obstacles like light switches or picture frames

Harman Kardon speakers provide for a powerful and vivid cinema-like audio experience, DTS and Dolby enabled

Android TV UI for instant access to your favorite apps & content synced across your devices

The XGIMI Halo+ FHD Smart Projector is available on Amazon and XGIMI’s website with a suggested retail price of US$859.

