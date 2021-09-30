The new Fairphone 4 comes with a 5-year warranty

Fairphone has been a company that prides itself in sourcing conflict-free materials to build their products, and they’ve also been on the side of repairability. The company’s second phone was the first modular device brought to market, which continued with its third phone.

The company has announced Fairphone 4, which the company calls its “most sustainable” yet. It comes with a five-year warranty – beyond the standard two years that the EU requires. The screen is Gorilla Glass, the body aluminum instead of plastic, it blazes along on a 64-bit octa-core processor, connects at 5G, and rocks a 48-megapixel dual-camera. The new phone also runs Android 11 and comes with a clean bloat-free install of it.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this new device:

But as with any work of craftsmanship or art, there are a lot of things you don’t see that make the Fairphone beautiful. You don’t see the Fairtrade Gold. You don’t see the phone we recycle or refurbish for every Fairphone 4 we sell, making it the world’s first electronic-waste-neutral phone. You don’t see the incentives we provide for improvements in worker satisfaction. You don’t see the communities where children are in school rather than laboring in tungsten mines. You don’t see the absence of single-use plastic packaging or the reduced carbon footprint of your phone’s extended lifetime. In developing this phone, I’ve watched so many of the dedicated staff at Fairphone and our partners around the world leap over the most amazing challenges. I’m all the more proud to see this phone come to market knowing just how much improvisation and invention it takes when you’re creating a new path and disrupting an industry. There’s no map when you’re scouting unexplored territory, and the unexpected is the rule rather than the exception. The Fairphone 4 is an uncompromising and beautiful phone, built for people who want an uncompromising and beautiful phone. When Fairphone became profitable last year, we proved to the industry that there’s a viable market for products made with ethical and sustainable values. Fairphone

You can pre-order the Fairphone 4 on the company’s website for €579,00 (US$670) or €649,00 (US$751) for the exclusive color. There is no charger or cable included, but you can purchase them separately.

Last Updated on September 30, 2021.