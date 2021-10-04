PSA: Beware of phishing scams during Instagram and Facebook outage

Phishing scams should always be on your radar no matter what is going on in the world. But users should maintain a heightened awareness during outages that impact primary services like Instagram and Facebook. Instagram and Facebook have millions of users, and that’s a large pool of targets for likely thieves and crooks.

Facebook properties such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook have been down for a long time today. While the company is looking into the situation, you should be suspicious of any emails you may get concerning your accounts with any of these properties.

Users should know that the company is working to restore their services, and there is probably nothing wrong with their specific accounts. Phishing attempts will escalate via email, text, and even phone calls which will claim are concerning the outage. Please ignore these communications as they are likely phishing attacks made to steal data.

These bad actors are coming out of the woodwork and impersonating legit companies to gain access to your data. It’s essential to inform the less tech-savvy in your life about this and warn them now. The best thing to do for now is to wait it out. Allow Facebook to restore its services, check back tomorrow, relax and spend some time with your family.

This little outage may be just what many people needed. There’s nothing wrong with a social media vacation. Facebook is aware of the outage and is working on it as we type.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” Facebook

Last Updated on October 4, 2021.