Snag part of a $10,000 prize pool with BenQ MOBIUZ, Nerd Street Gamers, and Apex Legends

To help celebrate its new MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitor lineup, BenQ has teamed up with Nerd Street Gamers to give gamers a shot at part of a $10,000 prize pool in an Apex Legends tournament.

The tournament will consist of teams of three with two qualifying rounds taking place on Wednesday, October 20th. The two winning teams from each qualifier will then compete in the invitational round the next day. The invitational round will consist of the four winning teams and 16 teams of well-known Apex Legends content creators and professional Apex players.

“We are excited to partner with Nerd Street Gamers to welcome all gamers to join the Apex Legends Bash and test their skills for a chance to compete in the Invitational Round. We share Nerd Street Gamers’ commitment to delivering top notch experiences for the gaming community. Just as MOBIUZ monitors add thrill to the gaming experience, we hope this event is thrilling for all the participants.” 

Alan Song, LCD product marketing manager

If you’re interested in your chance at a piece of the $10,000 prize pool, live in the U.S., and play Apex Legends on PC, head on over to the tournament registration site and sign up for free. Space is limited though, so grab two teammates and register sooner rather than later.

Are you going to be signing up for the BenQ MOBIUZ Apex Legends Gaming Bash? What do you think of the new MOBIUZ gaming monitors? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

