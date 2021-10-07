Motorola announces a new mid-tier smartphone, the moto g pure

Motorola used to be one of the big names in smartphones, and they still are; they’re just not making flagship-level devices. The company has instead decided to focus on mid-tier and budget smartphones which is probably a great move. So here we have the moto g pure, a new mid-tier device with up to two days of battery life.

The new moto g pure has a healthy 4,000 mAh battery and comes with a rapid charge, reenergizing that cell quickly. Here are just a few quick highlights of this new smartphone from Motorola:

A 6.5’’ Max Vision HD+ display which features a 20:9 aspect ratio that brings your favorite content to life.

which features a that brings your favorite content to life. A long-lasting 4000mAh battery that keeps the fun going for up to two days without worrying about recharging – and powers up quickly with rapid charging.

that keeps the fun going for up to without worrying about recharging – and powers up quickly with rapid charging. A dual camera system, including a 13 MP camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) that allows you to snap stunning photos with ease.

that allows you to snap stunning photos with ease. Availability: United States: In the U.S., the new moto g pure will be available universally unlocked and open for pre-order starting October 14 at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $159.99). Verizon will offer the device starting October 14. Get a moto g pure on Verizon when you sign up for a new smartphone line.* Additionally, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Republic Wireless will offer the device in the coming months. Canada: In Canada, the new moto g pure will be available in the coming months.



Last Updated on October 7, 2021.