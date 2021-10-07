New on Netflix October 8-14: Spooky tales, documentaries, and anime

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 8-14th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 8-14th list which features plenty of spooky tales, documentaries, and anime.

Coming soon

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

A World Without (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): Three spirited teenage girls join a self-improvement program that forces them into heartbreaking choices.

Three spirited teenage girls join a self-improvement program that forces them into heartbreaking choices. An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): A surreal and comic series based on the best-selling novel by Silvia Zucca.

A surreal and comic series based on the best-selling novel by Silvia Zucca. Call My Agent: Bollywood (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company.

From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company. Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family. Inspector Koo (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A new series mixing crime, comedy and drama.

A new series mixing crime, comedy and drama. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 2000s, Yoo Young-chul hammered his victims to death and cast fear across Seoul. This docuseries recounts the hunt for a prolific killer.

October 8

🎃 A Tale Dark & Grimm (NETFLIX FAMILY): Based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz, the animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents… or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself. As the siblings roam a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind the famous tales, as well as how to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after. Because once upon a time, fairy tales were awesome.

Based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz, the animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents… or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself. As the siblings roam a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind the famous tales, as well as how to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after. Because once upon a time, fairy tales were awesome. Family Business: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Whisked off to a remote monastery, the Hazans contend with volatile captors, a mind-bending new product line and a doozy of a family secret.

Whisked off to a remote monastery, the Hazans contend with volatile captors, a mind-bending new product line and a doozy of a family secret. Grudge/Kin (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fueled plot that threatens his associates.

Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fueled plot that threatens his associates. Honey Boy 🇨🇦

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳) 🇨🇦: Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family. LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family.

When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵): Koko grows up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude. When he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world — and a plot threatening his home!

Koko grows up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude. When he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world — and a plot threatening his home! Pretty Smart (NETFLIX SERIES): Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she’s forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

October 9

Blue Period (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting.

Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting. Insidious: Chapter 2 🇺🇸

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way. Going in Style 🇺🇸

The King’s Affection (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): When the crown prince is killed, his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to keep her identity and affection for her first love a royal secret.

When the crown prince is killed, his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to keep her identity and affection for her first love a royal secret. Shameless (U.S.): Season 11 🇺🇸

October 12

October 13

The Blacklist: Season 8 🇨🇦

🎃 Fever Dream/Distancia de Rescate (NETFLIX FILM ): A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

): A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin. Hiacynt (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): Poland, 1985: Not satisfied with the result of a murder investigation, a young officer in communist Warsaw sets out on his own to discover the truth.

Poland, 1985: Not satisfied with the result of a murder investigation, a young officer in communist Warsaw sets out on his own to discover the truth. Love Is Blind: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

(new episodes weekly)): The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face. Reflection of You (NETFLIX SERIES): A thriving painter’s enviable life begins to fray at the edges when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self.

A thriving painter’s enviable life begins to fray at the edges when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self. Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14

Another Life: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): The stakes couldn’t get higher as Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?

The stakes couldn’t get higher as Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality? ​​In the Dark: Season 3 🇺🇸

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5 🇨🇦

One Night in Paris (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Mixing sketches with rapid-fire sets, this special brings together top comedians from France’s stand-up scene as they explore life during the pandemic.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 8-14th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 7, 2021.