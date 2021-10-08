Is MeWe the dark horse in the social media landscape?

Social media has changed a lot over the past few years. Facebook has gone from a college social site to where grandma and grandpa find photos of their grandkids and where people are looking for Marketplace deals. But these past few years, social media has changed in other ways. Data leaks, censorship, and privacy concerns have caused some users to look elsewhere. MeWe is one of the places millions of users have turned to, and it could be a dark horse in this social media chess game.

While Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and others are still on top of the mountain, it is clear that users are seeking out alternatives. With the most recent Facebook outage, sites like MeWe have seen a spike in users, and we can confirm this ourselves.

Our own MeWe page gained nearly 2,000 followers during the Facebook and Instagram outage, and we’re only guessing those followers are new users to the MeWe platform. I joined the social site back when Google started talking about shutting down Google+ in 2018, but I hadn’t started a Techaeris page until late 2019.

Initially, our MeWe page didn’t grow very fast, and it just sat there struggling to get noticed by anyone. But sometime in 2020, the page started to grow at a steady clip. 2021 has brought a surge of growth, and we’ve surpassed 25,000 followers, and the growth keeps coming. We’ve amassed a more significant following on MeWe than on Facebook and Twitter combined.

Recently, MeWe founder Mark Weinstein appeared on Fox Business to explain what makes this social media platform different from all the rest, watch that interview below.

Among Weinstein’s points is that there are no advertisements on MeWe, nor can pages like ours boost their content to be seen on the site. All of the sharing of information happens between users, and the company does offer a subscription-based experience which adds a few perks to the mix. There are also other small add-ons like emojis and private messengers that the company charges for using.

It’s important to note that a subscription or any add-ons are not required to use MeWe, the service is free to use, but you can choose to add things to it.

Still, some have questioned how the site maintains its services if there are no advertisements. They have addressed that in the past, pointing to MeWe for business. They offer a suite of services for companies that pays for the consumer part of their network.

I don’t post to my page very much but instead have elected to post to the Techaeris page, and it has the feel Google+ had back in the day.

I don’t think Twitter or Facebook are going anywhere anytime soon, but I believe MeWe is stacking up to be the best choice for those looking to switch. This conclusion is based on the growth we’ve seen on the Techaeris page and on the engagement our fans give us. The engagement on our other social media site pages is nearly zero, while engagement on MeWe is always outstanding.

We think MeWe has a huge opening here to really make itself mainstream. Only time will tell.

