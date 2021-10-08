Now Playing on Plex October 2021: Paddington, Gamer, MI-5: The Greater Good, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex October 2021 addition.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into October 2021!

Now Playing On Plex October 2021

Jackie Brown – coming soon!

#Horror

13

13 Sins

The 39 Steps

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

A Bag of Hammers

Baroness Von Sketch Show

Brooklyn’s Finest

Captivity

Ceremony

Certified Copy

The Cold Light of Day

The Colony

Comedy Bang! Bang!

The Condemned

Crossing Over

The Crush

Dead Rising: Watchtower

Devil’s Knot

Dragon

Drive Hard

Emelie

Eye of the Beholder

Gamer

Garfunkel and Oates

The Gathering

The Hand of Death

High Tension

Hoop Dreams

The House of the Devil

Hunger

Hurricane Season

In the Fade

In the Line of Duty IV

The Innkeepers

Into the White

Kickboxer: Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

Lion

A Long Way Down

Man of Tai Chi

Meatballs

Messengers 2: The Scarecrow

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Midnight Meat Train

Mine

More than a Game

Nosferatu the Vampire

Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Only God Forgives

Paddington

Pelle the Conqueror

The Protector

Pumpkinhead 4: Blood Feud

The Quiet Earth

Rage

A Rainy Day in New York

Rec

The Reflecting Skin

Ride with Norman Reedus

Rob-B-Hood

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse – coming soon!

Serendipity

Seven Swords

The Signal

Skiptrace

Sone of No One

Southpaw

Spy Kids

Stake Land

Stan Helsing

Sunset Park

Taboo

Three Kingdoms

The Tournament

Tracers

Twelve

Virtuosity

Wake Wood

What Just Happened

Wolves

Youth in Revolt

Z for Zachariah

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zero Tolerance

Catch before it leaves in October 2021

13 Assassins

Amelie

Apartment 143

Brooklyn’s Finest

Congo

The Core

Donkey Punch

The Fighting Temptations

Hobo with a Shotgun

The Hunter

In Too Deep

John Dies at the End

Love Story

Maggie

Marrowbone

Miss Potter

Paycheck

Seabiscuit

Splinter

The Sum of All Fears

W.

The World’s Fastest Indian

Still streaming on Plex October 2021

2:22

100 Girls

The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared

2 Days in New York

21 Jump Street

22 Bullets

24 Hours to Live

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun 99 Homes

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Walk in the Woods

The Accidental Husband

The Air I Breathe

Alan Partridge

ALF

Alone in the Dark

American Pastoral

Amityville II: The Possession

And Soon the Darkness

Andromeda

Are You Here

Arthur and the Invisibles

Ascension

Assassination of a High School President

Astro Boy

Awake

Battle in Seattle

Beast

Bernie

Better Watch Out

Beyond Re-Animator

Beyond the Gates

Big Bad Wolves

Black Christmas

Black Death

Black Water

Blade of the Immortal

Blitz

Blue Steel

Bordertown

Brainscan

The Brand New Testament

The Brass Teapot

Broken

Bronson

The Brothers Bloom

The Burning Plain

But I’m a Cheerleader

Cake

Candy

The Cat O Nine Tails

Catch .44

Certified Copy

The Changeling

The Choice

Christine

Clerks II

Clerks II

Coherence

Cold Mountain

The Collector

Colonia

The Congress

Cooties

The Cotton Club

Crossing Lines

Croupier

Cube

Cube 2

Cube Zero

Dagon

Day of the Dead

Daydream Nation

Death and the Maiden

Deathgasm

The Deep Blue Sea

Deep Red

Derailed

The Descent

The Descent Part 2

Detachment

Devil’s Know

Diary of the Dead

The Disappearance of Alice Creed

District B13

DOA: Dead or Alive

Dr. T and the Women

Eden Lake

The Edge of Love

Edison

Emelie

Europa Report

Excision

Experimenter

Eye See You

The Fall

Feast

Fever Pitch

Fido

Filth

Final Girl

Find Me Guilty

Flashbacks of a Fool

Flowers of War

Flyboys

Force Majeure

The Forger

Formula 51

Frailty

Freedom Writers

Freeway

From Prada to Nada

Furry Vengeance

The Gate

The Ghost Writer

Ginger Snaps

Ginger Snaps 2

Ginger Snaps 3

Girl Most Likely

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (2009)

The Girl Who Played with Fire (2009)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Going Overboard

Goya’s Ghosts

Grave Encounters

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints

Hannibal Rising

Happythankyoumoreplease

Hard Candy

Hatchet

Hell’s Kitchen

Highlander

Highlander: The Series

The Homesman

The Horseman

The Host

How I Live Now

The Hunt

I Give it a Year

I See You

I Spit on Your Grave

I Spit on Your Grave 2

I Spit on Your Grave 3

I’m Still Here

Ida

The Illusionist

In Hell

In Order of Disappearance

In the Blood

The Infiltrator

Interstate 60: Episodes of the Road

It’s a Boy Girl Thing

The Joneses

Juliet, Naked

Kickboxer

Kickboxer: Vengeance

Kill Me Three Times

King of New York

Kinky Boots

Kitchen Nightmares

Knight of Cups

Labor Day

Labor Pains

The Lady Vanishes

The Lair of the White Worm

Last Chance Harvey

The Last Days on Mars

Last Shift

Leaves of Grass

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Life Before Her Eyes

The Lifeguard

The Limey

Lionheart

A Little Bit of Heaven

The Little Death

Lucky Number Slevin

The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob

Mad Money

The Magic of Belle Isle

The Maiden Heist

A Man Called Ove

The Man from Earth

The Man from Nowhere

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

The Man with the Golden Arm

The Matador

Mesrine Killer: Instinct

The Messenger

Middle Men

Midsomer Murders

Monster

Monsters

Mother

Mother’s Day

Murdoch Mysteries

Mutant Chronicles

The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun 33-1/3: The Final Insult

The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad!

The New Daughter

Night Moves

The Ninth Gate

No One Lives

Nothing but the Truth

The Odyssey

Ondine

Ong Bak 3

Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior

Ordinary People

OSS 117: Cairo Nest of Spies

OSS 117: Lost in Rio

Our Kind of Traitor

Outrage

Outsourced

The Overnight

The Oxford Murders

P2

Palo Alto

The Paperboy

Pather Panchali

Paulie

Peacock

Peep Show

Phantasm

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee

Project Almanac

The Proposition

Pulse

Puncture

Quadrophenia

The Quiet Earth

Red Lights

Redirected

Replicant

Resurrecting the Champ

Roger Dodger

Rogue

Romper Stomper

Rules of Engagement

Samba

Sanctuary

School for Scoundrels

Seabiscuit

Seeking Justice

Serena

Shade

Shine a Light

Shoot to Kill

Short Term 12

Solitary Man

Song to Song

Sophie’s Choice

Soul Men

Southern Comfort

Stan Helsing

StartUp

Stray Dog

Struck By Lightning

Superhero Movie

Survival of the Dead

Swimfan

Synchronicity

Syrup

Take this Waltz

Tangerine

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for October 2021? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on October 8, 2021.