Now Playing on Plex October 2021: Paddington, Gamer, MI-5: The Greater Good, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex October 2021 addition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into October 2021!
Now Playing On Plex October 2021
- Jackie Brown – coming soon!
- #Horror
- 13
- 13 Sins
- The 39 Steps
- Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
- A Bag of Hammers
- Baroness Von Sketch Show
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Captivity
- Ceremony
- Certified Copy
- The Cold Light of Day
- The Colony
- Comedy Bang! Bang!
- The Condemned
- Crossing Over
- The Crush
- Dead Rising: Watchtower
- Devil’s Knot
- Dragon
- Drive Hard
- Emelie
- Eye of the Beholder
- Gamer
- Garfunkel and Oates
- The Gathering
- The Hand of Death
- High Tension
- Hoop Dreams
- The House of the Devil
- Hunger
- Hurricane Season
- In the Fade
- In the Line of Duty IV
- The Innkeepers
- Into the White
- Kickboxer: Vengeance
- The Lady Vanishes
- Lion
- A Long Way Down
- Man of Tai Chi
- Meatballs
- Messengers 2: The Scarecrow
- MI-5: The Greater Good
- The Midnight Meat Train
- Mine
- More than a Game
- Nosferatu the Vampire
- Ong Bak 2: The Beginning
- Only God Forgives
- Paddington
- Pelle the Conqueror
- The Protector
- Pumpkinhead 4: Blood Feud
- The Quiet Earth
- Rage
- A Rainy Day in New York
- Rec
- The Reflecting Skin
- Ride with Norman Reedus
- Rob-B-Hood
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse – coming soon!
- Serendipity
- Seven Swords
- The Signal
- Skiptrace
- Sone of No One
- Southpaw
- Spy Kids
- Stake Land
- Stan Helsing
- Sunset Park
- Taboo
- Three Kingdoms
- The Tournament
- Tracers
- Twelve
- Virtuosity
- Wake Wood
- What Just Happened
- Wolves
- Youth in Revolt
- Z for Zachariah
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zero Tolerance
Catch before it leaves in October 2021
- 13 Assassins
- Amelie
- Apartment 143
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Congo
- The Core
- Donkey Punch
- The Fighting Temptations
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- The Hunter
- In Too Deep
- John Dies at the End
- Love Story
- Maggie
- Marrowbone
- Miss Potter
- Paycheck
- Seabiscuit
- Splinter
- The Sum of All Fears
- W.
- The World’s Fastest Indian
Still streaming on Plex October 2021
- 2:22
- 100 Girls
- The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared
- 2 Days in New York
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Bullets
- 24 Hours to Live
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Walk in the Woods
- The Accidental Husband
- The Air I Breathe
- Alan Partridge
- ALF
- Alone in the Dark
- American Pastoral
- Amityville II: The Possession
- And Soon the Darkness
- Andromeda
- Are You Here
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Ascension
- Assassination of a High School President
- Astro Boy
- Awake
- Battle in Seattle
- Beast
- Bernie
- Better Watch Out
- Beyond Re-Animator
- Beyond the Gates
- Big Bad Wolves
- Black Christmas
- Black Death
- Black Water
- Blade of the Immortal
- Blitz
- Blue Steel
- Bordertown
- Brainscan
- The Brand New Testament
- The Brass Teapot
- Broken
- Bronson
- The Brothers Bloom
- The Burning Plain
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Cake
- Candy
- The Cat O Nine Tails
- Catch .44
- Certified Copy
- The Changeling
- The Choice
- Christine
- Clerks II
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- Cold Mountain
- The Collector
- Colonia
- The Congress
- Cooties
- The Cotton Club
- Crossing Lines
- Croupier
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Cube Zero
- Dagon
- Day of the Dead
- Daydream Nation
- Death and the Maiden
- Deathgasm
- The Deep Blue Sea
- Deep Red
- Derailed
- The Descent
- The Descent Part 2
- Detachment
- Devil’s Know
- Diary of the Dead
- The Disappearance of Alice Creed
- District B13
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- Dr. T and the Women
- Eden Lake
- The Edge of Love
- Edison
- Emelie
- Europa Report
- Excision
- Experimenter
- Eye See You
- The Fall
- Feast
- Fever Pitch
- Fido
- Filth
- Final Girl
- Find Me Guilty
- Flashbacks of a Fool
- Flowers of War
- Flyboys
- Force Majeure
- The Forger
- Formula 51
- Frailty
- Freedom Writers
- Freeway
- From Prada to Nada
- Furry Vengeance
- The Gate
- The Ghost Writer
- Ginger Snaps
- Ginger Snaps 2
- Ginger Snaps 3
- Girl Most Likely
- The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (2009)
- The Girl Who Played with Fire (2009)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Going Overboard
- Goya’s Ghosts
- Grave Encounters
- A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
- Hannibal Rising
- Happythankyoumoreplease
- Hard Candy
- Hatchet
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Highlander
- Highlander: The Series
- The Homesman
- The Horseman
- The Host
- How I Live Now
- The Hunt
- I Give it a Year
- I See You
- I Spit on Your Grave
- I Spit on Your Grave 2
- I Spit on Your Grave 3
- I’m Still Here
- Ida
- The Illusionist
- In Hell
- In Order of Disappearance
- In the Blood
- The Infiltrator
- Interstate 60: Episodes of the Road
- It’s a Boy Girl Thing
- The Joneses
- Juliet, Naked
- Kickboxer
- Kickboxer: Vengeance
- Kill Me Three Times
- King of New York
- Kinky Boots
- Kitchen Nightmares
- Knight of Cups
- Labor Day
- Labor Pains
- The Lady Vanishes
- The Lair of the White Worm
- Last Chance Harvey
- The Last Days on Mars
- Last Shift
- Leaves of Grass
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Life Before Her Eyes
- The Lifeguard
- The Limey
- Lionheart
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- The Little Death
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob
- Mad Money
- The Magic of Belle Isle
- The Maiden Heist
- A Man Called Ove
- The Man from Earth
- The Man from Nowhere
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
- The Man with the Golden Arm
- The Matador
- Mesrine Killer: Instinct
- The Messenger
- Middle Men
- Midsomer Murders
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mother
- Mother’s Day
- Murdoch Mysteries
- Mutant Chronicles
- The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun 33-1/3: The Final Insult
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad!
- The New Daughter
- Night Moves
- The Ninth Gate
- No One Lives
- Nothing but the Truth
- The Odyssey
- Ondine
- Ong Bak 3
- Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Ordinary People
- OSS 117: Cairo Nest of Spies
- OSS 117: Lost in Rio
- Our Kind of Traitor
- Outrage
- Outsourced
- The Overnight
- The Oxford Murders
- P2
- Palo Alto
- The Paperboy
- Pather Panchali
- Paulie
- Peacock
- Peep Show
- Phantasm
- The Private Lives of Pippa Lee
- Project Almanac
- The Proposition
- Pulse
- Puncture
- Quadrophenia
- The Quiet Earth
- Red Lights
- Redirected
- Replicant
- Resurrecting the Champ
- Roger Dodger
- Rogue
- Romper Stomper
- Rules of Engagement
- Samba
- Sanctuary
- School for Scoundrels
- Seabiscuit
- Seeking Justice
- Serena
- Shade
- Shine a Light
- Shoot to Kill
- Short Term 12
- Solitary Man
- Song to Song
- Sophie’s Choice
- Soul Men
- Southern Comfort
- Stan Helsing
- StartUp
- Stray Dog
- Struck By Lightning
- Superhero Movie
- Survival of the Dead
- Swimfan
- Synchronicity
- Syrup
- Take this Waltz
- Tangerine
