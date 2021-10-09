Roku finds TV streaming has reached a “tipping point”

While not surprising, Roku’s latest survey has found that the pandemic helped boost TV streaming with 4 in 5 Canadians classifying them as TV streamers. On the other hand, 3 out 4 pay for traditional TV, making TV streaming more popular in Canada than traditional cable TV marking what Roku calls the “tipping point” for streaming TV.

The annual report from Roku looks into consumer TV viewing behaviours and preferences. It found that new movie releases and sports were two of the key reasons Canadians would try a new streaming service. Both of these categories grew over the past year, with the likes of Disney releasing new movies straight to streaming due to restrictions that temporarily closed theatres. Even once theatres started to reopen, the theatrical release window was significantly shortened or moves released in theatre and on streaming services (sometimes for an additional cost) on the same day.

“Amid a year of uncertainty, this survey puts data behind what we at Roku have believed since our founding in 2002: all TV will be streamed. These results show that TV streaming is bringing more people together, starting new conversations, and giving viewers of every generation content they love, while also making it more accessible. TV streaming is here to stay.” Mirjam Laux, VP International Platform at Roku. “

While Gen Z’s and Millenials lead the way when it comes to TV streaming, streaming services are easier to access before with technology like Roku streaming devices and even TVs with Roku embedded in them. In fact, alongside the 98% of Gen Z’s and 96% of Millenials that stream, 68% of Boomers stream as well. While SVOD (subscription video on demand) like Netflix or Disney+ are popular, AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) like Roku’s free channels are gaining in popularity as well. In fact, AVOD viewers are more likely to be cord-cutters and stream more weekly than SVOD viewers. In addition, 60% of those surveyed said they’d pay for an ad-supported service if it offered a lower monthly subscription cost than a premium ad-free service.

Piggy-backing on the recent survey, Roku has also launched a new campaign that

Roku unveiled a new campaign called, “Ok, Roku does that”, which highlights the innovation, ease of use and simplicity that Roku products offer. The company is hoping to create long term awareness and convince potential customers that Roku TV models offer a simplified aesthetic in a home theatre, are incredibly easy to set up and use, continuously improve over time with regular software updates, and the vast amount of free content available on The Roku Channel like Roku Originals.

