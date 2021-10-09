Seagate Game Drive SSD for Xbox now features Xbox green LED

After announcing a couple of new external hard drives for the Xbox Series X|S this past August, Seagate has just announced a new Seagate Game Drive SSD for Xbox with the same green LED feature as its other new external Xbox hard drives.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The drive is quite a bit different than the slimmer external Xbox SSD that’s been out for a few years now. In fact, the design is a bit more standard, going back to a rectangular box-like design as the original Game Drive SSD for Xbox had back in 2016. This time, however, the 1TB SSD comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 compatibility and a soft green LED glow. It also boasts a plug-and-play setup, making it easy to set up and use on the latest Xbox consoles.

While it won’t get you the same speed as the internal Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, it will offer faster storage and load times for non-Series X|S enhanced games than other standard HDD drives will.

Features of the new Seagate Game Drive SSD for Xbox include:

1TB of high-speed SSD capacity builds the ultimate Game Vault without sacrificing titles

Designed for Xbox means compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, all generations of Xbox One, and Game Pass

Create an epic gaming atmosphere with Xbox green LED lighting

A bold and refined design, crafted to compliment your Xbox

Lightweight, slim, and one-cord design makes it easy to take the whole library on-the-go

Launch into action with easy plug and play setup for installation and gaming in under two minutes, no tools required

Full speed gaming is yours with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) connectivity, so you never miss a beat

Power up, no adapter needed, with the USB cable plugged right into your Xbox

Defend against unexpected data loss with 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services

Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 3-year warranty

The 1TB SSD for Xbox will be available at some point this month, with an MSRP of US$169.99. Of course, that is a bit of a premium over other external 1TB SSD drives, but hey, it is Xbox branded and does have a nice green LED to boot.

Last Updated on October 9, 2021.