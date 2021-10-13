V-MODA debuts new true wireless headphones; the Hexamove

V-MODA started small but with a big bang. The company made some of the best headphones I ever used, and we’ve reviewed several of them. It wasn’t too long ago that V-MODA was purchased by Roland but has been allowed to continue doing what they do best.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Now, the company is introducing two new true wireless headphones, the Hexamove Lite and Hexamove Pro. Featuring extensively researched ergonomics for a secure fit and stylish design, each model offers six hours of playback on a single charge and 18 more hours with the charging carry case. Here is what the V-MODA press release had to say:

Hexamove are the pocket-sized upgrade to your everyday life, boasting a stylish design made for impeccable sound quality thanks to 6mm drivers, which deliver powerful bass, vibrant mids and pristine highs with a barely-there look and feel. Hexamove Lite comes in three striking colors to suit every style. A slim, lightweight design with BLISS (Bass Level Isolating Soft Silicone) fittings in three sizes offer all-day ergonomic comfort and superior sound isolation to enhance your daily audio experience. Meanwhile, Hexamove Pro comes with six different options of fitting and customization. Built in the form of V-MODA’s classic heritage hexagon, Hexamove Pro ensures the most comfortable and secure fit possible with a combination of fins, ear hooks and BLISS in-ear fittings in three different sizes. Choose the right combination for you and your daily routine with the added option of attaching the neck strap and stabilizer for added peace of mind when the earbuds are not in use. Hexamove Pro also works with the V-MODA app, allowing users to completely customize their audio experience via the EQ Tool. Customers can also express themselves and change their look to suit their mood in no time at all, thanks to Hexamove Pro’s interchangeable decorative shields, with extra sets in Silver and Bronze included. Each model also comes with the option to add an extra pair of shields with a monogram or custom V-MODA design for a truly personal touch. Staying true to V-MODA’s dedication to durability and reliability, Hexamove Lite and Pro are IPX5 sweat, water and dust resistant and tested to the strictest V-MODA durability standards. All Hexamove series models come with a carry case that doubles as a charging station for 18 hours of extra battery, providing a full day of playback. V-MODA

Hexamove Lite is available in Black, Red, or Sand White. Hexamove Pro is available in Black or White with in app sound control and additional fitting and customization options. Hexamove Lite (US$129.99) and Hexamove Pro (US$169.99) are available now on the company’s website and Amazon.

Last Updated on October 13, 2021.