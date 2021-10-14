Four new Acer Chromebooks announced for work and school

Yesterday at next@acer, Acer unveiled a slew of new products. We’re still catching up with everything announced. On that note, Acer announced four new Chromebooks with 14- and 15.6-inch screens that are suitable for school or work.

The new Acer Chromebooks include two Chromebook Spin models and two 500-series models with Enterprise versions as well:

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 combine a fan-less, convertible and durable design with advanced performance, leveraging 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 are the latest updates to the company’s best-selling 15.6-inch Chromebook line, featuring a premium design, advanced durability and the ultimate 11th Gen Intel® Core™ performance

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) leverages octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 828 processors and an ultraportable design to offer efficient on-the-go performance and up to 15 hours of battery life

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) features a convertible design with a 14-inch FHD display, a wide port selection and an environmentally friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad

“Acer’s expansive line of Chromebooks means that we’re well-equipped to meet any sort of customer need — from display size, processors, durability, connectivity and more. Whether a customer needs a device for work, school or entertainment, we’ve got a Chromebook with exactly the features they’re looking for.” James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Chromebook Spin 514/Enterprise 514

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514/Enterprise 514 has a 14-inch FHD display and are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors for maximum performance. With a convertible design, users can choose laptop, tablet, tent, or display mode. With today’s reliance on video conferencing, the Spin 514 also boasts an FHD MIPI webcam, dual upward-facing speakers, and dual microphones with a built-in smart amplifier for clearer audio.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514.

With MIL-STD 810H certification, these latest Chromebooks are durable and feature a reinforced design with aluminum top and bottom covers. Dual USB Type-C ports, a backlit keyboard, a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, and Intel Wi-Fi 6 round out some of the other features on these work-ready Chromebooks.

Full specifications of the Chromebook Spin 514/Enterprise 514 include:

Model: CP514-2H

CP514-2H Operating System: Chrome OS / Chrome OS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade

Chrome OS / Chrome OS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade Screen: 14″ Full HD (1920 X 1080) Multi-touch TFT IPS, Acer CineCrystal™

14″ Full HD (1920 X 1080) Multi-touch TFT IPS, Acer CineCrystal™ Processors: 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1180G7/i7-1160G7/i5-1140G7/i5-1130G7/i3-1110G4

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1180G7/i7-1160G7/i5-1140G7/i5-1130G7/i3-1110G4 Memory: Up to 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD

Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO Audio: DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier

DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier Webcam: Full HD MIPI webcam

Full HD MIPI webcam Dimensions: 321.5 x 209.7 x 16.9mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68″)

321.5 x 209.7 x 16.9mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68″) Weight: 1.37kg (3.02lbs)

The Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at US$699.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 799. The Enterprise model will be available in North America in December starting at US$899.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,049.

Chromebook 515/Enterprise 515

Also available in an Enterprise version, the Acer Chromebook 515 offers up a large, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with optional multi-touch support. Like the Spin 514 models, users can configure the 515 with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Considering Chrome OS is pretty lightweight, there’s no reason these configurations will be able to handle just about anything you can throw at it in the workplace.

The Acer Chromebook 515.

Also MIL-STD 810H certified, the Chromebook 515 features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Ports with data transfer, power delivery, video, and audio support, Intel Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI port, and a microSD slot.

Full specifications of the Chromebook 515/Enterprise 515 include:

Model: CB515-1W / CB515-1WT

CB515-1W / CB515-1WT Operating System: Chrome OS / Chrome OS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade

Chrome OS / Chrome OS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade Screen: 15.6″ Full HD (1920 X 1080), Acer ComfyView™; 15.6″ Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS, Acer ComfyView™; 15.6“ Full HD (1920 X 1080) 10-finger Multi-touch IPS, Acer ComfyView™

15.6″ Full HD (1920 X 1080), Acer ComfyView™; 15.6″ Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS, Acer ComfyView™; 15.6“ Full HD (1920 X 1080) 10-finger Multi-touch IPS, Acer ComfyView™ Processors: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1180G7/i7-1165G7/i5–1145G7/i5-1135G7/i3-1115G4/Pentium Gold 7505

11th Gen Intel Core i7-1180G7/i7-1165G7/i5–1145G7/i5-1135G7/i3-1115G4/Pentium Gold 7505 Memory: Up to 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics (Core i5/i7 processors), Intel UHD Graphics (Pentium Gold/Core i3 processors)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (Core i5/i7 processors), Intel UHD Graphics (Pentium Gold/Core i3 processors) Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD

Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO Audio: DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier

DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier Dimensions: 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65/24.86mm (14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81/0.98″)

357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65/24.86mm (14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81/0.98″) Weight: 1.7kg (3.75lbs)

The Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 499. The Enterprise version will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at US$649.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 799.

Chromebook Spin 314

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 adds the ability to use it in laptop, tent, tablet, or display mode. With a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, up to 10-hour battery life, and Intel processors, this model also has a USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, and Wi-Fi 6 for more connectivity and versatility.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314.

Full specifications of the Chromebook Spin 314 include:

Model: CP314-1H/CP314-1HN

CP314-1H/CP314-1HN Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Screen: 14.0″ HD (1366×768); 14.0″ display with IPS technology, Full HD (1920 X 1080), high-brightness, Acer CineCrystal™

14.0″ HD (1366×768); 14.0″ display with IPS technology, Full HD (1920 X 1080), high-brightness, Acer CineCrystal™ Processors: Intel Pentium Silver N6000/Celeron N5100/Celeron N4500

Intel Pentium Silver N6000/Celeron N5100/Celeron N4500 Memory: Up to 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC

Up to 128GB eMMC Battery Life: Up to 15hours

Up to 15hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO Audio: DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers, Dual microphones

DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers, Dual microphones Dimensions: 326.4 x 227.5 x 19.8mm (12.85 x 8.96 x 0.78″)

326.4 x 227.5 x 19.8mm (12.85 x 8.96 x 0.78″) Weight: 1.55kg (2.87lbs)

The Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) will be available in North America in November starting at US$499.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 449.

Chromebook 514

For those looking for a more affordable Chromebook, the 14-inch Chromebook 514 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 828 processor and boasts up to 15 hours of battery life. Weighing 2.87lbs and a mere 0.66″ thick, this Chromebook has an aluminum lid to help protect against damage while on the go. Based on the size and battery life, this model would be a great choice for students.

The Acer Chromebook 514.

Full specifications of the Chromebook 514 include:

Model: CB514-2H/ CB514-2HT

CB514-2H/ CB514-2HT Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Screen: 14.0″ display with IPS technology, Full HD (1920 X 1080), high-brightness, Acer ComfyView™; 14.0″ display with IPS technology, Full HD (1920 X 1080), high-brightness, Acer ComfyView™, 10-finger multi-touch

14.0″ display with IPS technology, Full HD (1920 X 1080), high-brightness, Acer ComfyView™; 14.0″ display with IPS technology, Full HD (1920 X 1080), high-brightness, Acer ComfyView™, 10-finger multi-touch Processors: MediaTek Kompanio 828, Octa-Core CPU

MediaTek Kompanio 828, Octa-Core CPU Memory: Up to 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM Graphics: Arm Mali-G57 MC5 penta-core GPU

Arm Mali-G57 MC5 penta-core GPU Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC

Up to 128GB eMMC Battery Life: Up to 15hours

Up to 15hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO Audio: DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers, Dual microphones

DTS® Audio, Two stereo speakers, Dual microphones Dimensions: 323.6 x 227.2 x 16.85mm (12.74 x 8.94 x 0.66″)

323.6 x 227.2 x 16.85mm (12.74 x 8.94 x 0.66″) Weight: 1.3kg (2.87lbs)

The Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) will be available in North America in December starting at US$399.99; and in EMEA in November starting at EUR 399.

Last Updated on October 14, 2021.