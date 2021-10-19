Sony will announce its new Sony a7 IV on October 21st

Sony makes some of the best cameras money can buy, and they have seen much success with mirrorless cameras over the past few years. The Sony Alpha series of cameras are popular not only among photographers but also videographers and YouTubers. My first camera from the Alpha series was the Sony a6300, and I now own the Sony a7 iii. Now, it looks like on October 21st; we can expect the Sony a7 IV.

The crew over at DPReview spotted a live event placeholder on Sony’s YouTube channel. The placeholder is nothing more than a teaser and only tells us a new camera is coming. It also gives us the date of October 21st and a time of 10:00 EDT. But the DPReview decided to dig deeper into the metadata of the placeholder and found tags that refer to the Sony a7 IV and a few other things. Here’s the complete list of tags that DPReview discovered in the teaser/placeholder on YouTube.

‘ILCE-7M4 , A7M4 , Alpha 7 , Alpha7 , Sony A7 IV , Sony a7 IV , Sony α7 IV , Sony A7 iv , Sony a7 iv , Sony alpha , Sony α , mirrorless , Sony E-mount camera , full frame camera , 4K , Eye AF , Animal Eye AF , AF , Eye AF movies , field camera , pro camera , silent shutter , FTP , 4K60p , Eye AF birds , camera for movies , 10fps , 33MP , BIONZ XR , 10-bit 4:2:2 HLG , All-I XAVC S-I , S-Cinetone , S-log3 , S&Q dial , vari-angle , gimbal , 5GHz Wi-Fi , USB 10Gbps , live streaming , Creative Look , 15+ stops dynamic range’ DPReview

As you can see, several tags certainly give us the impression that the Sony a7 IV will be announced. According to DPReview, the tags have since been removed once their report was circulating on the interwebs. It will be interesting to see what Sony brings to a new a7 series of Alpha cameras. Stay tuned for October 21st; you can watch the announcement below on that day.

