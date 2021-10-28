New on Netflix: October 29-November 4: Dieter returns in Army of Thieves

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 29-November 4th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October and November if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 29-November 4th list which is headlined by Army of Thieves, the Army of the Dead prequel.

Coming soon in October

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): A surreal and comic series based on the best-selling novel by Silvia Zucca.

Call My Agent: Bollywood (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company.

Encounters: Season 1

Inspector Koo (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A new series mixing crime, comedy and drama.

Coming soon in November

These titles are coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Happiness Ever After 🇿🇦 (NETFLIX FILM): Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life's speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.

October 29

Colin in Black & White (NETFLIX SERIES): This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

Mythomaniac: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): As the truth about Lorenzo slowly comes to light, Elvira tries to reconcile with her family, who find escape and comfort in new tribes and romances.

Roaring Twenties (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)): In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go 🇺🇸

The Time It Takes (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Lina moves house, looks for a new job and tries new things… in an attempt to forget her first love. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

November 1

21 Jump Street 🇺🇸

The 40-Year-Old Virgin 🇨🇦

60 Days In: Season 6 🇺🇸

A River Runs Through It 🇺🇸

Addams Family Values 🇺🇸

American Gangster 🇺🇸

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 🇺🇸

The Big Wedding 🇺🇸

The Bourne Identity 🇨🇦

The Bourne Legacy 🇨🇦

The Bourne Supremacy 🇨🇦

The Bourne Ultimate 🇨🇦

Bram Stoker’s Dracula 🇺🇸

🎁 The Claus Family 🇳🇱 (NETFLIX FILM): When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.

Crocodile Dundee 🇨🇦

Crocodile Dundee II 🇨🇦

Daddy’s Home 🇨🇦

Dance with Me 🇨🇦

Dear Santa 🇨🇦

Dora and the Lost City of Gold 🇨🇦

Downton Abbey 🇨🇦

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat 🇨🇦

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax 🇨🇦

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Daughter 🇨🇦

First Knight 🇺🇸

Forged in Fire: Season 7 🇺🇸

Forrest Gump 🇨🇦

Four Brothers 🇨🇦

Gather

The General’s Daughter 🇺🇸

The Hurt Locker 🇨🇦

Hustlers 🇨🇦

It Follows 🇺🇸

Johnny Mnemonic 🇺🇸

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind 🇺🇸

Just My Luck 🇨🇦

L.A. Confidential 🇨🇦

Last Action Hero 🇺🇸

The Man Who Invented Christmas 🇨🇦

Minority Report 🇨🇦

Moneyball 🇺🇸

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher 🇺🇸

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale 🇺🇸

No Strings Attached 🇨🇦

Not Another Teen Movie 🇨🇦

The Other Boleyn Girl 🇨🇦

Total Recall 🇺🇸

Shutter Island 🇨🇦

Snakes on a Plane 🇺🇸

Stripes 🇺🇸

Tagged 🇺🇸

Te Ata 🇺🇸

Terminator 2: Judgement Day 🇨🇦

Texas Rangers 🇺🇸

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds 🇨🇦

November 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 🇨🇦

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret US military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.

Ridley Jones: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The museum magic continues for brave kid Ridley and her courageous crew with new friends, more risky missions and Ridley's quest for her Compass Eye!

November 3

The Harder They Fall (NETFLIX FILM): In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 🇨🇦

Lords of Scam 🇫🇷 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary traces the rise and crash of scammers who conned the EU carbon quota system and pocketed billions before turning on one another.

National Lampoon's Animal House 🇨🇦

Richard Jewell 🇨🇦

Scent of a Woman 🇨🇦

November 4

Catching Killers (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 29-November 4th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix October 29-November 4th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Army of Thieves? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

