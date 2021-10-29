Lights, camera, Crackle… See what’s new on Crackle in November 2021

November 2021 is just around the corner, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in November 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for November 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive in October 2021

A Great North Christmas (Premiering November 15th)

Caroline (Laura Mitchell), a workaholic attorney, finds herself facing down another lonely Christmas. But when her two best friends surprise her with a ski vacation, Caroline finds herself swept away with the pursuit of winter sport…and the promise of a bit of holiday magic rubbing off on her love life.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in November

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

During World War II, an American navy ship led by Captain Charles McVay (Nicolas Cage) was sunk by a Japanese submarine, leaving 890 crew members stranded in shark-infested waters.

Lucky Number Slevin

Set in New York City, a case of mistaken identity lands Slevin (Josh Hartnett) into the middle of a war being plotted by two of the city’s most rival crime bosses: The Rabbi (Ben Kingsley) and The Boss (Morgan Freeman).

Traffik

A couple (Paula Patton and Omar Epps) off for a romantic weekend in the mountains are accosted by a biker gang. Alone in the mountains, Brea and John must defend themselves against the gang, who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

First Kill

A Wall Street broker (Hayden Christensen) is forced to evade a police chief (Bruce Willis) investigating a bank robbery as he attempts to recover the stolen money in exchange for his son’s life.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in November

The Island of Lost TV

Your travel agents at Crackle have planned your trip to a paradise filled with your favorite forgotten TV series. Take a stroll down memory lane with classic titles such as Top of the Heap (Matt LeBlanc), The Unusuals (Jeremy Renner), Living Dolls (Leah Remini & Halle Berry), and Ned & Stacey (Thomas Haden Church).

Night of the Living Sequels

Just when you think the Halloween season is dead, the Crackle team raises it again from the dead! Extend the terror of the season with horrifying sequels such as Boogeyman 3, Friday the 13th Part 2, The Exorcist III, and Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II.

Honoring Our Heroes

The Crackle team wants to help you consider the sacrifice of those who keep our country safe and strong. Follow the journey of military heroes with such titles as Ike: Countdown to D-Day (Tom Selleck), Mine (Armie Hammer), Hellcats of the Navy (Ronald Reagan), Flyboys (James Franco).

Christmas Countdown

Ring in the seasonal cheer with these modern holiday classics. Warm up the winter chill with heartwarming titles such as Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (Martin Short), The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Henry Winkler), Christmas Break-In (Denise Richards), and On Strike for Christmas (David Sutcliffe).

Thanksgiving Watch-A-Thon

After you’ve binged on all the turkey and fixings you can stomach, belly up to the couch and cleanse your palate with binge-able titles like Thanksgiving, Barney Miller, Thanksgiving with the Carters, and The Beverly Hillbillies.

Crackle Spotlight Titles in November

Paddington

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Hunter Killer

An untested American submarine captain (Gerard Butler) teams with U.S. Navy Seals to rescue the Russian president, who has been kidnapped by a rogue general.

The Switch

Seven years after the fact, a man (Jason Bateman) comes to the realization that he was the sperm donor for his best friend’s (Jennifer Aniston) boy.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Sent by her parents to live with her two eccentric aunts, Sabrina Sawyer (Melissa Joan Hart) discovers on her 16th birthday that she’s a witch.

Revolutionary Road

A young couple (Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet) living in a Connecticut suburb during the mid-1950s struggle to come to terms with their personal problems while trying to raise their two children.

Flood

Timely yet terrifying, Flood predicts the unthinkable. When a raging storm coincides with high tide it unleashes a colossal surge, which travels mercilessly down England’s East Coast and into the River Thames. Overwhelming the Barrier, torrents of water pour into the city.

Into the Sun

Ex-CIA agent Travis Hunter (Steven Seagal), whose knowledge of the inner-workings of a ruthless Japanese crime syndicate known as the Yakuza makes him the man to call when the governor of Tokyo is murdered. With time running out and the cold-blooded Yakuza determined to see their plan through, Hunter must thwart the operation, and then get out alive!

The Lady From Shanghai

An itinerant Irishman (Orson Welles) finds trouble after a life insurance scam leaves him accused of a murder he didn’t commit.

Necessary Roughness

A rollicking football comedy about an honest coach and his assistant who face the challenge of making competitors out of an outlandish group of college athletes and their 34 year-old quarterback (Scott Bakula).

NewsRadio

Dave Nelson (Dave Foley) is an eager yet naïve young man who’s been made the news director at a New York City radio station. Faced with an eccentric boss and a pair of headstrong news anchors, he must earn the respect of his offbeat secretary and a nervous copywriter as he makes peace with a co-worker who thinks she should have his job.

Additional New Movies in November on Crackle

Abandon

About Face

A Child’s Christmas

A Child’s Christmas in Wales

A Christmas to Remember (Premiering Nov. 18th)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (Premiering Nov. 18th)

A Christmas Village

A Dog for Christmas (Premiering Nov. 18th)

All the Little Animals

A Very Corgi Christmas

Andy Williams: My Favorite Duets

Andy Williams: Moon River and Me

Boo, Zino & the Snurks

Bounce

Christmas Wedding Runaway

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Fall In

Flying With Music

Friday The 13th Part II

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Good Fences

Happy Holidays: The Best of the Andy Williams Christmas Shows

Hay foot

Here Comes Trouble

Hey, Abbott!

Into the Labyrinth

It’s All Gone, Pete Tong

Just Write

Kid Cop

Kiss Me, Kate

Magic

Mary Christmas

Miracle on Christmas

My Best Friend’s Christmas

Pete’s Christmas

Please Stand By

Revolutionary Road

Ruby’s Bucket Of Blood

Saints & Soldiers

Saints & Soldiers: Airborne Creed

Saints & Soldiers: The Void

Save The Wedding

Seventeen Again

Shadow of the Bear

Sherlock Holmes: Dressed to Kill (Premiering Nov. 18th)

Sherlock Holmes: Secret Weapon (Premiering Nov. 18th)

Sherlock Holmes: Terror by Night (Premiering Nov. 18th)

Sherlock Holmes: The Woman in Green (Premiering Nov. 18th)

Sioux City

Sorcerer And The White Snake

Super Sucker

Texas Rangers

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman

The Fabulous Joe

The General’s Daughter

The Halfback Of Notre Dame

The Isle

The Switch

The Tale Of Sweeney Todd

The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes (Premiering Nov. 18th)

We Believe

Additional New T.V. Shows in November on Crackle

Bomber Boys (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Crazy Like a Fox (Season 1, 24 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 6, 13 episodes)

Effective Stewardship (Season 1, 7 episodes) (Premiering Nov. 18th)

For The Life Of The World (Season 1, 7 episodes) (Premiering Nov. 18th)

In Search Of Holy Treasure (Season 1, 13 episodes) (Premiering Nov. 18th)

Ladies Man (Season 1, 15 episodes)

Living In The Time Of Jesus (Season 1, 3 episodes) (Premiering Nov. 18th)

Our Great Exchange (Season 1, 7 episodes) (Premiering Nov. 18th)

Shipmates (13 episodes)

The Girls Next Door (Season 1, 15 episodes)

The Girls Next Door (Season 2, 14 episodes)

The Girls Next Door (Season 3, 15 episodes)

The Road To Pearl Harbor, 1919-1941 (Season 1, 12 episodes)

What About Joan (Season 1, 11 episodes)

What About Joan (Season 2, 13 episodes)

War Machines (Season 1, 6 episodes)

World War Ii: The Price Of Empire (1, 13 episodes)

World War II: The Last Heroes (Season 1, 6 episodes)

