Now Playing on Plex November 2021: 22 Bullets, Awake, First Kill, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex November 2021 addition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into November 2021!
Now Playing On Plex November 2021
- Barry Munday
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Biutiful
- Black Rock
- Bounce
- Cube
- Debug
- The Devil’s Rejects
- The Disappointments
- Disconnect
- Friday The 13th, Part II
- Friday The 13th, Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday The 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday The 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Friday The 13th: Part VII: The New Blood
- The General’s Daughter
- The Great Buck Howard
- Half Nelson
- Hector And The Search For Happiness
- High Rise
- House Of 1000 Corpses
- Hunter Killer
- I Am Not Your Negro
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- In Crowd, The
- Incognito
- It Follows
- Jack & Diane
- Killer Joe
- Let The Right One In
- London Fields
- The Love Punch
- Man On Wire
- Melancholia
- Necessary Roughness
- Open Water 3: Cage Dive
- Please Stand By
- The Queen Of Versailles
- Revolutionary Road
- Road To Paloma
- Romeo And Juliet (2013)
- Shadow Dancer
- Skin Deep
- Soul Survivors
- The Switch
- Teeth
- To The Wonder
- Traffik
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- Vehicle 19
Catch before It leaves in October
- Alan Partridge
- All Is Bright
- Awake
- Black Christmas
- Blood And Bone
- The Brass Teapot
- Dead Ringers
- Diabolique
- First Kill
- Hunter Killer
- Jackie Brown
- Labor Day
- Lion
- Man Of Tai Chi
- The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell Of Fear
- Naked Gun 33-1/3: The Final Insult
- The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
- Ong Bak 2: The Beginning
- Ong Bak 3
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Paddington
- Skin Deep
- Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Two If By Sea
- USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
- White Sands
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno
Still streaming on Plex
- 13
- 22 Bullets
- 3rd Rock From The Sun
- After.Life
- The Air I Breathe
- Alone In The Dark
- Arthur And The Invisibles
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Bernie
- Better Watch Out
- Blitz
- Bronson
- The Brothers Bloom
- Cake
- Candy
- Child 44
- Cleaner
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- Cold Mountain
- Colonia
- The Colony
- The Condemned
- Cube Zero
- Day Of The Dead
- Dead Snow
- Deep Red
- Derailed
- The Descent Part 2
- The Descent
- Detachment
- Diary Of The Dead
- District B13
- DOA: Dead Or Alive
- Eden Lake
- Europa Report
- The Fall
- Feast
- Filth
- Find Me Guilty
- Flowers Of War
- Flyboys
- Force Majeure
- Formula 51
- Frailty
- Freedom Writers
- The Ghost Writer
- The Gift
- Ginger Snaps
- The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest
- The Girl Who Played With Fire
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
- Goya’s Ghosts
- Grave Encounters
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Hector And The Search For Happiness
- Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer
- Highlander
- The Homesman
- The Host
- House Of 1000 Corpses
- The House Of The Devil
- Hunger
- The Hunt
- I Spit On Your Grave
- If Only
- The Illusionist
- The Infiltrator
- Joe
- The Joneses
- Kickboxer
- King Of New York
- The Last Days On Mars
- The Legend Of Bagger Vance
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Maggie
- A Man Called Ove
- The Man From Earth
- The Man From Nowhere
- The Matador
- Middle Men
- The Midnight Meat Train
- Monster
- Mother
- Murder On The Orient Express
- The Ninth Gate
- Nosferatu
- Nosferatu the Vampire
- Nothing But The Truth
- Only God Forgives
- Ordinary People
- The Paperboy
- Project Almanac
- The Proposition
- The Protector
- A Rainy Day In New York
- Rec
- Red Lights
- Redirected
- Romper Stomper
- Rules Of Engagement
- Seeking Justice
- Serendipity
- Short Term 12
- The Signal
- Sophie’s Choice
- Southpaw
- Splinter
- Spy Kids
- Super
- Superhero Movie
- Taboo
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- Teeth
- Tell No One
- Timecrimes
- The Tournament
- Train To Busan
- Traitor
- Transsiberian
- Trust
- Two Days, One Night
- V/H/S
- V/H/S 2
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Void
- The Wailing
- The Way Of The Gun
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
- The Whistleblower
- Wolf Creek
- World Trade Center
Last Updated on October 29, 2021.