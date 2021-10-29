Now Playing on Plex November 2021: 22 Bullets, Awake, First Kill, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex November 2021 addition.

Let's jump right into November 2021!

Now Playing On Plex November 2021

Barry Munday

Before I Go To Sleep

Biutiful

Black Rock

Bounce

Cube

Debug

The Devil’s Rejects

The Disappointments

Disconnect

Friday The 13th, Part II

Friday The 13th, Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday The 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday The 13th: Part VII: The New Blood

The General’s Daughter

The Great Buck Howard

Half Nelson

Hector And The Search For Happiness

High Rise

House Of 1000 Corpses

Hunter Killer

I Am Not Your Negro

I Love You Phillip Morris

In Crowd, The

Incognito

It Follows

Jack & Diane

Killer Joe

Let The Right One In

London Fields

The Love Punch

Man On Wire

Melancholia

Necessary Roughness

Open Water 3: Cage Dive

Please Stand By

The Queen Of Versailles

Revolutionary Road

Road To Paloma

Romeo And Juliet (2013)

Shadow Dancer

Skin Deep

Soul Survivors

The Switch

Teeth

To The Wonder

Traffik

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Vehicle 19

Catch before It leaves in October

Alan Partridge

All Is Bright

Awake

Black Christmas

Blood And Bone

The Brass Teapot

Dead Ringers

Diabolique

First Kill

Hunter Killer

Jackie Brown

Labor Day

Lion

Man Of Tai Chi

The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell Of Fear

Naked Gun 33-1/3: The Final Insult

The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!

Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Ong Bak 3

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Paddington

Skin Deep

Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Two If By Sea

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

White Sands

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

Still streaming on Plex

Still playing in November

13

22 Bullets

3rd Rock From The Sun

After.Life

The Air I Breathe

Alone In The Dark

Arthur And The Invisibles

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bernie

Better Watch Out

Blitz

Bronson

The Brothers Bloom

Cake

Candy

Child 44

Cleaner

Clerks II

Coherence

Cold Mountain

Still playing in November

Colonia

The Colony

The Condemned

Cube Zero

Day Of The Dead

Dead Snow

Deep Red

Derailed

The Descent Part 2

The Descent

Detachment

Diary Of The Dead

District B13

DOA: Dead Or Alive

Eden Lake

Europa Report

The Fall

Feast

Filth

Find Me Guilty

Still playing in November

Flowers Of War

Flyboys

Force Majeure

Formula 51

Frailty

Freedom Writers

The Ghost Writer

The Gift

Ginger Snaps

The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest

The Girl Who Played With Fire

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Goya’s Ghosts

Grave Encounters

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Hector And The Search For Happiness

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

Highlander

The Homesman

Still playing in November

The Host

House Of 1000 Corpses

The House Of The Devil

Hunger

The Hunt

I Spit On Your Grave

If Only

The Illusionist

The Infiltrator

Joe

The Joneses

Kickboxer

King Of New York

The Last Days On Mars

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

A Little Bit Of Heaven

Lucky Number Slevin

Maggie

A Man Called Ove

The Man From Earth

Still playing in November

The Man From Nowhere

The Matador

Middle Men

The Midnight Meat Train

Monster

Mother

Murder On The Orient Express

The Ninth Gate

Nosferatu

Nosferatu the Vampire

Nothing But The Truth

Only God Forgives

Ordinary People

The Paperboy

Project Almanac

The Proposition

The Protector

A Rainy Day In New York

Rec

Red Lights

Still playing in November

Redirected

Romper Stomper

Rules Of Engagement

Seeking Justice

Serendipity

Short Term 12

The Signal

Sophie’s Choice

Southpaw

Splinter

Spy Kids

Super

Superhero Movie

Taboo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Teeth

Tell No One

Timecrimes

The Tournament

Train To Busan

Still playing in November

Traitor

Transsiberian

Trust

Two Days, One Night

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

The Virgin Suicides

The Void

The Wailing

The Way Of The Gun

We Need To Talk About Kevin

The Whistleblower

Wolf Creek

World Trade Center

