Charge your Apple devices in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

Satechi is a third-party accessory maker that makes some of the best Apple accessories on the market, along with many other accessories. Today they have announced their new Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Built to give power to iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W), the charger with built-in modules keeps devices charged and ready to go whenever you are. The charger compliments your Apple devices and fits seamlessly into any home or office aesthetic, including a kitchen counter, nightstand, or work desk. Here’s what the press release had to say about the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand.

Featuring modules to power up three essential Apple devices in one convenient dock, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger quickly charges an iPhone 13® (7.5W) via MagSafe, Apple Watch® (2.5W), and AirPods Pro® (5W) at the same time, ideal for when users need a quick boost in between meetings or for recharging devices overnight. Equipped with an easy-to-use magnetic connection, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger places the iPhone® in a perfect viewing angle. It works in both portrait and landscape modes, making it easy to answer FaceTime calls or reply to texts and emails while charging. Charging three devices in one convenient location, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger eliminates the chaos of messy cables and frees up valuable space, keeping areas organized and devices charged and ready when needed. Ideal for at-home and in-office use, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger features a modern and sleek design with stainless-steel legs and an aluminum build to blend in with any Apple® device and complement any space. Place it on a countertop, bedside table, desktop, and more for convenient charging without clashing decor. Satechi

The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is available now at Satechi.net and Amazon for $119.99. A 20W power adapter is required and sold separately. From now until November 29, Satechi is offering consumers 25% off its 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger and 25% off the new 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger when purchased together with code CHARGING25.

What do you think of this charger? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on November 18, 2021.