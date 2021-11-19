Some of you have noticed the absence of our Streaming Free on IMDb TV series and have been wondering where it went. Well, we were wondering too. It turns out that Prime Video and IMDb TV decided to merge their monthly press releases into one, and they left us off the list. We’re not mad, though, a little hurt, but not mad.

So now, we’re bringing you a new feature called, What’s On Prime Video. Here we will give you the rundown of movies, TV, and other entertainment coming to Prime Video. This will include IMDb TV content, so check out what’s coming to Prime Video in December 2021.

What’s On Prime Video December 2021

Being the Ricardos

This December brings nine Amazon Originals, including Being The Ricardos, a biographical drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin about the relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz; With Love, a romantic comedy series written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett; the premiere of Harlem, a new comedy series from Girls Trip writer Tracey Oliver; the sixth and final season of The Expanse, the fan-favorite sci-fi series; Encounter, a sci-fi thriller starring Riz Amed and Octavia Spencer; Yearly Departed, the second installment of Prime Video’s end-of-year comedy special; FC Bayern – Behind the Legend, a sports docu-series following the German soccer club after its most successful season in the club’s history; The Ferragnez, a new reality series following Italy’s most famous young couple, digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni and chart-topping Italian rapper and singer Fedez; and the third season of LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, hosted by Eugenio Derbez.

Alex Rider

December also brings three IMDb TV Originals, including season two of YA spy thriller Alex Rider; Play-Doh Squished, a holiday-themed reality competition special hosted by Sarah Hyland; and season two of elite high school basketball docu-series, UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

This Holiday season, Prime members can also enjoy holiday titles that are available at no additional cost to a Prime membership, including licensed titles, Amazon Originals, and movies/series from IMDb TV. The full holiday collection can be found HERE, and you can also ask Alexa on Fire TV: “Alexa, find holiday movies on Prime Video.”

Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in December

The Expanse Season 6

New Amazon Originals:

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.” Available in HDR. Streaming December 21

With Love is a romantic comedy, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett. Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year follows Lily on her transition from being newly single, to caught in a love triangle with two sexy suitors, brother to Lily, Jorge Jr., as he introduces his new boyfriend Henry to the family for the first time on Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, and the Diaz’s cousin, Sol Perez, as they balance a potential blossoming relationship with their coworker Dr. Miles Murphy. The patriarchs of the family, Beatriz and Jorge Sr. as they also deal with their own relationship challenges, in finding new ways to keep the spark alive in their 50’s. The Diaz family takes a wild ride through all the highs and lows of life, during some of the most heightened holidays of the year. Streaming December 17

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a new comedy following four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships & big city dreams. Streaming December 3

The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise. Streaming December 10 with new episodes Fridays

A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Directed by Michael Pearce, Encounter stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane and is produced by Derrin Schlesinger, Piers Vellacott and Dimitri Doganis. Available in HDR. Streaming December 10

You are cordially invited to the most hilarious party of the year. The groundbreaking comedy special returns with an all-star lineup of the funniest women of the year bidding a raucous farewell to 2021. Hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and featuring a musical performance by Alessia Cara, Yearly Departed roasts and toasts all we are leaving behind from Hot Vaxx Summer to Zoom. Streaming December 23

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend looks into the heart of the German soccer club during the intense period following the most successful season in the club’s history – the 2019/20 season. Close as ever before, the show accompanies the team and the management in a historic phase of transition, in which the club must reinvent itself again. Streaming December 8

Digital entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni and versatile artist Fedez, also known as the Ferragnez, have millions of followers on Instagram. Filmed throughout late 2020 and early 2021, a special and extraordinary time of their lives, The Ferragnez will give audiences and fans insight into their family like never before and exclusive access behind the scenes of their everyday life. This intimate look will sensitively and ironically show the passions, joys, tears, and ambitions of a young couple who are at once extraordinary and completely normal. Streaming December 9

New comedians, more laughs and a bunch of new characters will try (and succeed) in breaking the limits of comedy on the third season of LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico. A competition between ten comedians locked inside a house where the only thing that’s not allowed is to laugh. Streaming December 10

New Movies and Shows to Prime Video

Sleepless In Seattle

The Jeffersons (1975-1985) – Developed by groundbreaking television producer Norman Lear, The Jeffersons began in 1975 as a spin-off of All in the Family. It follows a successful African-American couple, George and Louise “Weezy” Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford) as they “move on up” from working-class Queens to a ritzy Manhattan apartment. Seasons 1-11 streaming December 1

Sleepless In Seattle (1993) – Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star in an enchanting romance about a widower whose son convinces him to find new love and the woman who answers his call. Streaming December 1

Joe Bell (2020) – From director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg, Joe Bell tells the intimate and heart-wrenching true story of Oregonian father Joe Bell, who embarks on a self-reflective walk across America with his son Jadin, with the hope to raise awareness about the effects of bullying on LGBTQ youth. Streaming December 3

Theory Of Everything (2014) – The true story of renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking embarking on his most ambitious scientific work after receiving an earth-shattering diagnosis. Streaming December 16

Prime Video Channels Sampling

The Tom and Jerry Show

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is gearing up for the holidays with four highly anticipated games in December. TNF on Prime Video is free with a Prime membership, with access across hundreds of compatible devices including Fire TV and Fire tablet, web browsers, and Android and iOS mobile devices, and streams in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Beginning with the 2022 season, Prime Video will carry 15 exclusive Thursday Night Football games and one preseason game per year through 2032.

December’s Thursday Night Football schedule is below

Here’s what’s new on IMDb TV (Amazon’s premium free streaming service) in December

IMDb TV Originals

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Alex Rider: Season 2 – After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to bring down Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to put the past behind him and rebuild his life. However, when a horrific attack on a friend’s family draws him back into the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions. Streaming December 3

Play-Doh Squished – Hosted by Sarah Hyland, Play-Doh Squished features three teams of two kids and two adults going Doh-to-Doh in a series of fun and highly entertaining physical and creative challenges. The holiday-themed reality competition special is set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland, where each team must combine imagination, inspiration, and holiday spirit to win the final cash prize. Streaming December 10

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Season 2 – In this emotionally charged second season, UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class picks up after a quiet 12 months without prep sports. The six-part docuseries will take viewers on a journey as the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers emerge to resume their quest for victory after the abrupt end of their 2020 campaign to repeat as California state champions. Sierra Canyon will look to earn their third-straight Southern California regional title with a squad of top Division-I talent prospects — Amari Bailey, Shy Odom, Ramel Lloyd Jr, Bronny James, Ryan Grande and Dylan Metoyer. Streaming December 17

New Movies and Shows IMDb TV

Megamind

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) – A family determined to get their young daughter into the finals of a beauty pageant take a cross-country trip in their VW bus. Streaming December 1

Megamind (2010) – Evil genius Megamind finally defeats his do-gooder nemesis, Metro Man, but is left without a purpose in a superhero-free world. Streaming December 1

Taken (2009) – When his estranged daughter is kidnapped in Paris, a former spy (Liam Neeson) sets out to find her at any cost. Relying on his special skills, he tracks down the ruthless gang that abducted her and launches a one-man war to bring them to justice and rescue his daughter. Streaming December 1

Angel Falls Christmas (2021) – Ally Morgan (Jessica Lowndes) is a workaholic ER doc struggling for work-life balance with boyfriend, Josh (David Reale). On the night Josh is set to propose, he and Ally have a row about her pulling an extra shift on Christmas Eve which leads to a breakup. Ally is miserable and alone before a chance encounter with a handsome barista, Gabe (Chad Micheal Murray), leads her to fulfill a Christmas bucket list of fun activities she never would have ventured doing on her own. Streaming November 26

Prime Video New in December – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

Starting December 1st

Movies

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Series

Sanford and Son

Starting December 3rd

Movies

Series

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Starting December 8th

Series

Starting December 9th

Series

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Starting December 10th

Movies

Series

Starting December 12th

Movies

A Christmas Star (2021)

Starting December 16th

Movies

Starting December 17th

Movies

Series

With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Starting December 19th

Movies

Starting December 20th

Movies

Starting December 21st

Movies

Starting December 23rd

Specials

Starting December 31st

Movies

IMDb TV New in December – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

TV Series

Starting December 1st

Starting December 3rd

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 2

Starting December 10th

Starting December 17th

Movies

Starting November 26th

Starting December 1st

Mr. Deeds

Starting December 5

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Starting December 8

Starting December 10

Starting December 18

When Hope Calls Christmas (2021)

Starting December 31

