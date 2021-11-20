JLab announces its new JBuds Work wireless headset

JLab Audio has added a new headset to its productivity collection, the JBuds Work, a wireless headset that won’t break the bank. JLab says the response at retail to its JLab’s GO Work ($49) was so strong that JLab began looking for more ways to bring its accessible technology innovations to different areas of the productivity and work-from-wherever space.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

They’ve added to their work collection with the new JBuds Work ($79), which steps up what the GO Work offers with some new features and improved battery life. In addition to having Bluetooth multipoint technology that allows it to be connected to two devices simultaneously (no more fumbling between settings and connections when a call comes in!), the JBuds Work is packed with premium features that include:

60+ hour battery life

Aux cable

40mm dynamic drivers for a premium audio experience

Flip-down, hide-away boom with dual mics to eliminate ambient sound.

The option to remove one earcup so you can easily hear those around you whether you’re working from home or in an office.

Limited 2-year warranty

30-day satsifcation guarantee

Whether at home or the office, JBuds Work wireless over-ear headset offers the best all-around performance for the workday. The noise canceling microphone ensures crystal, clear calls. The powerful boom mic can be rotated up, when you’re focused independently or down to allow colleagues to hear just you (not the dog barking or the doorbell). Transition from mobile to laptop without touching any settings and enjoy JBuds Work wired while stationary at your computer or wireless for more mobility to multitask. JLab

You can find the JBuds Work on the company’s website for US$79.

What do you think of these new work-centric headphones? Do these appeal to you? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 20, 2021.